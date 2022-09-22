News

Tambuwal, BoT parley over PDP crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

In continuation of its reconciliation process of aggrieved members of the party, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, met with Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Abuja.

Tambuwal is the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

He told his visitors that the governors are already discussing among themselves with a view to coming up with a solution to the crisis rocking the party soon.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party, we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward and very soon the governors forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of goodwill, because we believe we have had enough of the government of APC.

“We are working to send out APC and their government come may 2023, it is a collective responsibility.

“Of course we must apply balms, since we all believe that what we have is not good enough, we must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God we will have victory,” the governor stated.

Acting Chairman of the PDP BoT Senator Adolphus Wabara had told the governor that the BoT members were meeting party leaders to see how they could find a lasting solution to the problem dividing the party,

 

Our Reporters

