News

Tambuwal: Brain drain frustrating govs’ healthcare devt efforts

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said mass exodus of medical personnel seeking greener pastures abroad, is frustrating state governors’ efforts to develop healthcare facilities in the country.

Tambuwal, who spoke over the weekend when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in Abuja, noted that although the governors were desirous of building a resilient healthcare platform committed to routine immunization and total eradication of polio, in collaboration with global and local partners, their efforts would come to naught if the alarming trend continues unchecked.

“There are challenges but a lot has been achieved, particularly in the effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor added.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, quoted the governor as describing the rate of brain drain in Nigeria as alarming, and said it “has something to do with the welfare of the medical personnel

“I urge the Federal Government to do something about this urgently.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogieh: Okowa not interfering in DESOPADEC affairs

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has clarified that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not in any way interfere with the day-to-day running of the commission. Speaking at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun, near Warri, during the inauguration and matriculation ceremony for 160 trainees of […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
News

Manufacturers, exporters lose N2tr in 16months

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Taiwo Hassan

•Asians takeover West African markets from Nigeria Asian exporters have taken the advantage of the 16 months border closure by the Federal Government by displacing Nigerian manufacturers in all the West African markets. On Wednesday, the Federal Government reopened Seme, Ilela, Maigatar and Mfon borders. This is after the manufacturers claimed that they have lost […]
News

N10m suit: Court dismisses Oxford Varsity’s objection over words’ definition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, received sensitive electoral materials for Isiuzo State Constituency by-election from the Central Bank of Nigeria in Enugu. The commission’s officials in Enugu State received the materials in the presence of electoral stakeholders, political parties and the media at about 2p.m. Receiving the sensitive materials, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica