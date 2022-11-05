Tambuwal: Brain drain frustrating govs’ healthcare devt efforts

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said mass exodus of medical personnel seeking greener pastures abroad, is frustrating state governors’ efforts to develop healthcare facilities in the country.

Tambuwal, who spoke over the weekend when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in Abuja, noted that although the governors were desirous of building a resilient healthcare platform committed to routine immunization and total eradication of polio, in collaboration with global and local partners, their efforts would come to naught if the alarming trend continues unchecked.

“There are challenges but a lot has been achieved, particularly in the effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor added.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, quoted the governor as describing the rate of brain drain in Nigeria as alarming, and said it “has something to do with the welfare of the medical personnel

“I urge the Federal Government to do something about this urgently.”

