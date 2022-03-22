News

Tambuwal Clarifies Statement On PDP Presidential Ticket

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has clarified an earlier statement he made on the 2023 presidency.

In a statement, which Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, issued on his behalf, the governor, who is one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, said he was wrongly potrayed as saying the South-South Governors or any aspirant from the region cannot win PDP Presidency

“Both the headline and what follows are a misrepresentation and mis-presentation of the facts as they were.

“There were no innuendo or ‘veiled’ reference by Governor Tambuwal to any statement made or credited to the South-south Governors during his reunion meeting with former states and federal legislators at the Fraiser Suites in Abuja today.

“He didn’t say the PDP or his colleagues, the South-south Governors or any aspirant from the region cannot win PDP Presidency.”

Tambuwal said the report is simply an afore thought and should be disregarded.

 

