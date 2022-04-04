News

Tambuwal Condoles Wike Over Uncle’s Passage

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State earlier Monday visited Port Harcourt to condole his Rivers State counterpart, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike over the loss of his uncle, Elder Amos Nyeche.

Tambuwal, also in his capacity as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, on  behalf of his colleagues, the people and government of Sokoto State, expressed sadness at the loss of the centenarian

He described him as a pillar of guidance and support to the entire family while he was alive, particularly in his capacity as the senior brother of Wike’s mother and the entire family.

The governor prayed to God to forgive the deceased his sins and repose his soul.

Late elder Nyeche who died at the age of 104 was buried Monday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Dickson backs Secondus

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, threw his weight behind the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus.   Dickson, in a statement in Abuja, asserted that by law, only the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party could remove […]
News

Stick to Bayelsa west rotational agreement, group urges Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group, known as the Bayelsa West Patriotic Front (BWPF), has urged Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to remain committed to the rotational principle in the Bayelsa West senatorial district which the group said has held them together in the past. The group, in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa and signed by its […]
News

Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority’s MD faults stealing claim

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Workers at the Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), have accused the outgoing Managing Director, Olufemi Odumosu, of stealing Federal Government’s property and some “classified documents.” But in a swift, Odumosu described it as blackmail, saying his adversaries were behind the accusations. Odumosu while insisting that he did not steal any property belonging to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica