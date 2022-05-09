News

TAMBUWAL CONFIDENT OF VICTORY IN THE PDP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

As battle for the People’s Democratic Party PDP’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election is gaining momentum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and presidential hopeful has expressed confident of his emergence as the party’s candidate for the presidential race in the forthcoming primaries.

Tambuwal gave the assurance shortly after casting his vote at the PDP’s Northwest States Zonal Congress in Kaduna on Monday. He said the successful conduct of the party’s zonal congress was a clear indication that its national convention would record hitch-free and positive victory in his favour.

“You know that North-West plays a very significant role in Nigerian politics and Nigerian political configuration, I believe that is a way of sending political signals toward the national convention that we get and by grace of God, we will organize a very successful convention and a very positive victory for that matter”. He explained.

Flanked by his political associates, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives cast his vote shortly after accreditation as part of his civic responsibilities to the party. He appreciated the party leaders and other stakeholders for their enormous contributions towards the success of the congress.

“We thank God that the postponed Northwest congress of our party PDP has taken place very successfully without hitches; we thank all the leaders of the party from the Northwest zone and delegates that attended the congress.

“We thank everyone even the security personnel for their roles in ensuring that we had a very successful congress”. He added.

Other notable politicians, who graced the event, included former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Kaduna State Governor and former PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Sokoto state Deputy Governor and Ex-Minister of Water Resources, Muktar Shagari and former Deputy Governor of Zamfara state Mahadi Ali among others.

The party’s North West Zonal Congress held at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna was organized to elect Zonal Executive Officers and National Ex-Officio members of the party in the North West Zone as part of activities leading to the party’s primaries elections.

 

