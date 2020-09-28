Tambuwal disbands Hisbah, inaugurates committee

Owing to the tussle for power and the factionalisation of the leadership of the Hisba committee in the state, the Sokoto State government has disbanded the committee and halted all its activities.

This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while inaugurating a 36-man committee saddled with the responsibility of reorganising and harmonising the activities of Hisbah in the state. Led by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid, the committee had as its Secretary, the permanent secretary in the state’s Cabinet Affairs Office, Alhaji Bande Rikina.

Other members of the committee include Islamic scholars, security agents, representatives of the Sultanate Council, civil society groups, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry for Justice, Women in Daawa, Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Muslim Students Society (MSS), among others.

Before now, the Hisbah committee in the state had been rocked by crisis for many years as no fewer than three people had simultaneously claimt to be leaders of the committee without the government’s approval.

Governor Tambuwal said the inauguration of the committee became necessary because of the need to have a legitimate structure that would perform the activities of the Hisba according to law. He charged the committee to look at the law establishing the Hisbah in the state in order to come out with a comprehensive report on what its statutory roles should be.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the committee, Prof. Junaid thanked the government for finding them worthy to serve

