Tambuwal embarks on special irrigation to mitigate flood in Sokoto

Sokoto Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday promised to embark on the commencement of special irrigation schemes to combat the menace of flooding in the state.

The governor spoke while commiserating with flood victims in Silame, Tambuwal and Kebbe Local Government Areas of the state, where he also assured the people of immediate release of support package for them.

The governor also announced the resolve of his administration to construct three earth dams one in each of the three local government areas in addition to the one being constructed in Rabah area to arrest the situation.

He said: “To mitigate the losses incurred in the flood ravaged areas, we are coming up with a special irrigation scheme for this year’s dry season farming,” the governor said.

While commending the Federal Government for sending a team of personnels from NEMA to assess the situation in the state, Tambuwal called on the Federal Government to direct the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to immediately embark on desilting of Bakalori and Goronyo Dams to restore their capacity so as reduce the risk of future reoccurrence

