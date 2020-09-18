Tambuwal establishes ease of doing business council

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has set up an Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) in an effort to reposition the economy of the state. Governor Tambuwal established the council yesterday while inaugurating a One-Stop-Shop on the ease of doing business (EODB) at the state capital. In attendance at the occasion was the Special Adviser to Mr. President on EODB, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The governor, who chaired the council, explained that the EODBC, which was an adoption of the recommendations of the National Economic Council (NEC), would meet monthly and brief the State Economic Council (SEC) quarterly. Equally, the governor had directed the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Bashir Gidado Jegawa, to serve as the State Reform Champion on EODB. The governor said in this capacity, the commissioner “will be liaising with the national office on behalf of the state as well as coordinate ease of doing business activities in the state.”

The EODBC has a secretariat at the One-Stop Shop inaugurated, where “both federal and state agencies involved in regulatory certification, registration and revenue generation will be under one roof,” the governor explained. He added that; “The intent of creating this centre was to help businessmen and women to navigate these agencies, to seek for information, advisory services, registration/renewal of permits, certification and payment of taxes with ease.” He further noted that the inauguration of the shop was a way of complementing the Federal Government’s ease of doing business initiative, stressing that already the state government had since created the Sokoto Geographical Information Service (SOGIS), repositioned the state Urban and Regional Planning Board, embarked on the building of a database on business premises and transformed the state’s internal revenue services to fast track business formations and transactions in the state.

