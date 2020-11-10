Tambuwal: Every Nigerian must have national identity card

The Sokoto State government has vowed to ensure that 74 per cent of the state’s indigenes who are yet to be enrolled into the Nigerian identity management system are duly registered.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this when he received the Sokoto State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Malam Garba Balarabe, who paid him a courtesy call in his office.

Tambuwal, who spoke through his Deputy, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, said the 16 per cent of Sokoto State indigenes that got enrolled into the scheme was very low compared to the number of citizens in other states.

According to him, the number of those so far registered in the state became insignificant when compared to an estimation of over five million people that made up the population of the state, thus urging the people, especially those living in rural areas, to avail themselves of the enrollment as there were multiple benefits to derive from doing so.

The deputy governor, who received his permanent identity card after years of enrollment, stated that: “All Nigerians need the identity with which the government can generate accurate data for national and economic development planning.” Tambuwal said his government “is ever ready to assist the NIMC in discharging its responsibilities, assuring that his administration would assist it in its efforts to reach the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.”

