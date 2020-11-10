News

Tambuwal: Every Nigerian must have national identity card

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

The Sokoto State government has vowed to ensure that 74 per cent of the state’s indigenes who are yet to be enrolled into the Nigerian identity management system are duly registered.

 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this when he received the Sokoto State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Malam Garba Balarabe, who paid him a courtesy call in his office.

 

Tambuwal, who spoke through his Deputy, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, said the 16 per cent of Sokoto State indigenes that got enrolled into the scheme was very low compared to the number of citizens in other states.

According to him, the number of those so far registered in the state became insignificant when compared to an estimation of over five million people that made up the population of the state, thus urging the people, especially those living in rural areas, to avail themselves of the enrollment as there were multiple benefits to derive from doing so.

 

The deputy governor, who received his permanent identity card after years of enrollment, stated that: “All Nigerians need the identity with which the government can generate accurate data for national and economic development planning.” Tambuwal said his government “is ever ready to assist the NIMC in discharging its responsibilities, assuring that his administration would assist it in its efforts to reach the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: North Central elders beg Buhari to sack Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by the state of insecurity in parts of the country, some elders in the North Central, have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to appoint new Service Chiefs to lead the war against terrorism and other security challenges besetting the country. The elders, who made the call under the auspices of the Coalition of North […]
News

JUST IN: DSS parades alleged crime syndicate boss, Prince Mohammed Momoh

Posted on Author Reporter

  Department of State Services (DSS) has paraded an alleged head of a crime syndicate, Prince Mohammed Momoh, who specializes in using the names of the top government functionaries to dupe people. More detials shortly… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE […]
News

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours. The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far. Before Sunday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: