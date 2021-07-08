Tambuwal grants financial autonomy to Sokoto Assembly

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday signed into law the bills granting financial autonomy to the House of Assembly and the state’s judiciary. In his remarks immediately after he signed the two bills, Governor Tambuwal expressed sadness that many Nigerians were misled into believing that governors were against granting financial autonomy to the two arms of government, stressing that what they kicked against was President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 10. “Nigerians are misled to believe that we do not believe in the autonomy of the judiciary. All of us do believe in the autonomy of the judiciary. According to him, no governor was against financial autonomy as believed by many Nigerians. “The back and forth was as a result of Executive Order 10, which President Buhari was inadvertently ill-advised to sign. “The constitution is self-enforcing. We believe in the constitution; not in Executive Order 10. Why should anyone believe in Executive Order 10? We do not believe in Executive Order 10,” he stressed.

