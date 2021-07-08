News

Tambuwal grants financial autonomy to Sokoto Assembly

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday signed into law the bills granting financial autonomy to the House of Assembly and the state’s judiciary. In his remarks immediately after he signed the two bills, Governor Tambuwal expressed sadness that many Nigerians were misled into believing that governors were against granting financial autonomy to the two arms of government, stressing that what they kicked against was President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 10. “Nigerians are misled to believe that we do not believe in the autonomy of the judiciary. All of us do believe in the autonomy of the judiciary. According to him, no governor was against financial autonomy as believed by many Nigerians. “The back and forth was as a result of Executive Order 10, which President Buhari was inadvertently ill-advised to sign. “The constitution is self-enforcing. We believe in the constitution; not in Executive Order 10. Why should anyone believe in Executive Order 10? We do not believe in Executive Order 10,” he stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG trains 30 coconut farmers on nursery, processing in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agri-culture and Rural Development yesterday trained 30 coconut farmers on nursery establishment, field development, harvesting, processing and marketing in Edo State. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Uwakhihe, declared opened the one-day capacity building workshop for coconut farmers in collaboration with […]
News

Buhari prevented Nigeria from becoming failed state – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s assumption of office in 2015 prevented Nigeria from becoming a failed state, after a long stretch of rapacious and rudderless leadership, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said. In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the minister said Buhari came into office at a time that […]
News

Politics’ not career, but service vocation, says Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that politics was not to be seen as a career opportunity, but as an avenue to serve and contribute to the growth of society.   Speaking on ‘Politics 101 with Peter Obi’ platform, Obi said taking on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica