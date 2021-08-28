Tambuwal inaugurates new NIS office in Sokoto

…tasks Buhari on resolving challenges

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has commissioned the new office complex of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) urging President Muhammadu Buhari to assist the NIS and other paramilitary agencies to overcome their challenges for rapid development of the country. Governor Tambuwal said that the new office complex will assist to improve the efficiency and productivity of staff in the command, especially in this era of e-border. He then told the citizens that all hands must be on deck to assist the immigration service to carry out their critical roles in providing peace and security at land borders.

Tambuwal however, thanked President Buhari for his support not only to Nigeria Immigration Service, but to other para military agencies and urged him to do more as their challenges were very many. ”I commend the foresight, the vision and leadership qualities of the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, not only for coming with the idea of ensuring that the state commands now work and operate from their complexes, but also for providing such commands with conducive atmosphere for work. ”I believe that with this new complex, the productivity of staff will be enhanced and increase revenue not only to the agency, but to the country as a whole,” Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal also commended the immigration boss for using Illela border as a pilot scheme to commence e-border control being it a very strategic and important place that contributes to national development. In his remarks, Muhammad Babandede described the new E-Border Project as a good Initiative that will contribute to sustainable security across the country. According to him, the E-Border Project covers 84 border posts which are Mega, Mini and Midi. He further explained that the 84 border posts would have inbuilt surveillance equipment which would be seen 5km around the borders.

