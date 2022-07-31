Tambuwal meets Obasanjo behind closed doors

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Sunday, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors.

The meeting was held at the Penthouse residence of the former President located at the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, who disclosed this in a statement to journalists, said Tambuwal visited Obasanjo in what was described as a national issues meeting.

According to the statement, Tambuwal arrived at about 1.30pm with some of his key aides and he went straight into the meeting with the former President.

The duo came out at about 2.40pm and briefly he hinted that the meeting was on national issues.

He later took his lunch with his entourage and headed for the mosque inside the OOPL to observe salat (prayers) before leaving the complex.

