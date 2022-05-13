News

Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, on Friday, met with Muslim leaders in the state over the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education.

The meeting was convened to discuss how to ensure the student’s murder does not elicit violent reprisals.

Governor Tambuwal who is also a leading PDP presidential aspirant was billed to visit Bayelsa, Delta and Eco states today in continuation of his Presidential consultations but had to cancel the visits to consult with citizens and religious leaders to ensure security of lives and property of all residents of Sokoto State

The student was attacked by a mob over remarks considered to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed.

There has been a flurry of condemnation by Muslim leaders and groups, notably Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, in the wake of the incident.

The Sokoto police command had earlier announced the arrest of two suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of the student.

 

