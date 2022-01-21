Tambuwal named VC of new Sokoto varsity

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prof. Umar Tambuwal as Vice Chancellor of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education (formerly Shehu Shagari College of Education), Sokoto. Prior to his appointment, Tambuwal was Dean, Faculty of Education at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (formerly University of Sokoto). The state government also appointed Prof. Muhammad Aminu Mode as Vice Chancellor (Academics) and Prof. Nasiru Mukhtar Gatawa as Vice Chancellor (Administration). Both are also former staff of Usmanu Danfodiyo University. A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, listed other management/principal officers appointed by the governor as Mrs Amina Yusuf Garba (Registrar) and Sulaiman Dikko (Librarian).
Related Articles
Climate change, insecurity, policy summersaults threatening food sufficiency –Nigerian farmers
Following a new report by the Institute of Development Studies, a UK-based think tank, that placed Nigeria as the second poorest country in the world in terms of food affordability, Nigerian farmers, under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have said that food sufficiency in the country is being threatened by climate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police brutality: Group introduces technology intervention to trace, assist victims
Following the unabated brutalisation and sundry abuses of citizens’ human rights by security agents in Nigeria, a Civil Society organisation said it has introduced a technologically backed platform said to have abilities to trace locations and also provide immediate intervention for victims. This development came on the heels of the #EndSars memorial, which Nigerian youths […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Catholic Bishop: Hold Christian lawmakers responsible for CAMA
A cleric, Bishop Godfrey Onah, has blamed Christians in the National Assembly for the passage of the now controversial 2020 Companies and Allied Matters Bill (CAMA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Onah, who is of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, said in a remark during the Sunday Mass that if Christians in NASS […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)