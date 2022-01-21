News

Tambuwal named VC of new Sokoto varsity

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prof. Umar Tambuwal as Vice Chancellor of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education (formerly Shehu Shagari College of Education), Sokoto. Prior to his appointment, Tambuwal was Dean, Faculty of Education at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (formerly University of Sokoto). The state government also appointed Prof. Muhammad Aminu Mode as Vice Chancellor (Academics) and Prof. Nasiru Mukhtar Gatawa as Vice Chancellor (Administration). Both are also former staff of Usmanu Danfodiyo University. A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, listed other management/principal officers appointed by the governor as Mrs Amina Yusuf Garba (Registrar) and Sulaiman Dikko (Librarian).

 

Our Reporters

