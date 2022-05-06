Tambuwal: Nigeria not working, people leaving in droves

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said Nigerians are migrating abroad because the country is not working.

Tambuwal, who spoke on Friday when he met with PDP leadership to intimate them of his presidential ambition, said the country had not been divided more than ever before.

“Our economy is in shambles. The security ravaging the country; things have never been this bad.

“The general summation of the situation of the country is that we are inching towards a failed state. I’m not saying that Nigeria is already a failed state, but we are inching towards that.

“Therefore, it is our responsibility to collectively work together towards rescuing our country, retrieving the country from APC before the deed is done,” he stated.

The governor, however, said people like him have decided to remain behind to reposition the country and work towards rebuilding it.

Tambuwal described himself a party man, stating that he worked for the success of the PDP in the 2019 election after he lost the party’s ticket to the former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Nigeria at the moment, is looking for a unifier, and said he is ready to play such a role.

