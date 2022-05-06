News

Tambuwal: Nigeria not working, people leaving in droves

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said Nigerians are migrating abroad because the country is not working.

Tambuwal, who spoke on Friday when he met with PDP leadership to intimate them of his presidential ambition, said the country had not been divided more than ever before.

“Our economy is in shambles. The security ravaging the country; things have never been this bad.

“The general summation of the situation of the country is that we are inching towards a failed state. I’m not saying that Nigeria is already a failed state, but we are inching towards that.

“Therefore, it is our responsibility to collectively work together towards rescuing our country, retrieving the country from APC before the deed is done,” he stated.

The governor, however, said people like him have decided to remain behind to reposition the country and work towards rebuilding it.

Tambuwal described himself a party man, stating that he worked for the success of the PDP in the 2019 election after he lost the party’s ticket to the former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Nigeria at the moment, is looking for a unifier, and said he is ready to play such a role.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reducing Malaria, Saving Lives: itel and Amatem Softgel Distribute Relief Materials For World Malaria Day 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

itel Nigeria and Amatem Softgel on April 25, 2022, joined the rest of the world to commemorate global efforts to bring an end to malaria, especially among African children and pregnant women. More than 3.3 billion people in 106 counties are at risk of malaria, and according to the World Malaria Report 2020, Nigeria alone […]
News

2023: PDP stalwart charges members on victory

Posted on Author Ola James

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Whisky Ewubareh has urged members of the party to be committed to the 2023 general elections, insisting that the party is not ready to lose the state to other political parties. According to him, every strategy has been on ground to ensure that […]
News

Woman arrested for brutalising, locking own son up for months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A woman identified as Peace Onyebuchi has been arrested by the gender unit of Ajangbandi Police Station in Lagos State for allegedly brutalising her son and locking him up. According to Onyebuchi, she had the boy in her first relationship but is currently married to another man. It was alleged by Onyebuchi’s neighbours that she […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica