Tambuwal: Nigeria’s next president must be a bridge-builder

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State speaks in this interview on the state of insecurity in the country, the qualities the next president must possess and the fight against corruption, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

To what extent do you think that insecurity in Nigeria has affected sustainable development in the country?

Insecurity has been found to be a leading obstacle to sustainable development. The insecurity in Nigeria not only competes with actual development items for budgetary funding, it also distracts government from concentrating on strengthening our institutions, which in turn would ensure the attainment of these important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the 2020 budget, N190.65 billion was allocated to security alone. A total of N212.32 billion has been allocated in the 2021 budget, an increment of 11.13 per cent. Nigeria has one of the highest military budgets in Africa.

The remote causes of insecurity must therefore be identified and tackled headlong if we are to succeed in our bid to achieve national growth, cohesion and development. Development is one of the major goals of any government and it is unsustainable when the foundations are not strong enough to endure.

The principle behind sustainability is to make life meaningful for all citizens. Security and development are also related in the sense that being a public good, the imperative to maintain security competes with other public goods such as education, health and infrastructure for public funds. Expenditures on security are therefore an essential component of the development process. For instance, the use of resources to strengthen a country’s security system could have been useful in other relevant areas. Insecurity, therefore, becomes a drain on state and national resources at the expense of development and peoples’ well-being,thereby having adverse consequences on economic growth and development.

Thus, in the absence of any real threats to security, expenditures on security can be reduced significantly, allowing national and state governments to channel more resources to other areas of need to improve the quality of life of the people. In addition, insecurity destroys existing infrastructure and also prevent an environment for the development of further infrastructure; and a safe environment for economic activities by individuals to give them economic empowerment that will enable households not only to cater for their present generations but also to provide for future generations.

Many factors have been adduced as reasons for the heightened insecurity in the country. Which of these issues can you identify as primary?

One of the key underlying causes of insecurity is poverty. The BORGEN Magazine, a United States (U.S.) based publication described Nigeria as ‘the poverty capital of the world’ in 2020. Similar indices such as the poverty rate of 40 per cent published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have also confirmed Nigeria’s unenviable position. The average Nigerian is poor, hungry, angry and frustrated. Unfortunately, Nigerians in this category outnumber others. This population in turn furnishes a feeling of disdain for the state and disenchantment towards governance and development programmes that involve the participation of the people, creating a nationwide camp of potential terrorists, criminals and bandits. Unemployment is another cause of insecurity. Crime is sometimes the product of an idle man’s brain. Unfortunately, Nigeria has seen a sharp increase in unemployment rates in recent years. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, total unemployment rate jumped from 10.44 per cent in 2015 to 33.3 per cent in 2020. Bloomberg has ranked Nigeria as second in unemployment in the whole world in 2021. These are indeed embarrassing figures.

What kind of president does Nigeria need in 2023?

Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile; one that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country, a leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician. We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations. Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times; who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems. Nigeria needs a bridgebuilder; a compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy; a leader whose words count and can be counted on. Indeed, a leader with courage. Nigeria needs a leader is accountable and can be trusted to face the challenges of nationhood squarely without sentiments or pandering to interests that are inconsistent with national goals. A visionary leadership imbued with a sense of patriotism will go a long way in changing the narrative of insecurity in Nigeria. A leadership that is nationalistic and not tribalistic; a leadership that promotes national unity not disunity. A leader required by Nigeria is one that will regard Nigeria as his constituency, not his state, tribe, religion or region; a leadership that inspires the nation to achieve greatness; a leadership that galvanises, mobilises and directs Nigerians on the path to sustainable peace, progress and development. Such a leader will not regard any part of the country as conquered people.

How do you think we can find a leader with such nearly impeccable qualities?

Finding such a leader is a task for all and I challenge all to find and support such a leader in 2023, so that Nigeria can begin the long walk back to peace, security and prosperity for all her citizens. A leader with these qualities will reach out to all and sundry and ensure that insecurity ravaging the country is put to flight. There is no short cut or magic wand to curtail insecurity other than the deployment of relevant tools of good governance, proper technology, necessary military and police equipment, a well-trained and properly remunerated manpower, and lowering of tensions in the country through enthronement of a government that serves all and not a section and group. We need a leader, who is smart enough to realise the imperatives of restructuring our security and governance structure.

What is your take on the fight against corruption by our institutions?

Corruption gives rise to both social and economic problems. It is one of the major causes of inequality and inequitable distribution of wealth among the people. This leads to dis-satisfaction, frustration and consequently, agitations that lead to insecurity. Elimination of corruption and entrenchment of social and economic justice is quite germane to nation building and creation of opportunities for the citizens. The war against corruption must be fought with various tools. When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government created the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) from the Nigeria Police Force, it was envisaged to be an answer to the menace of corruption since the agencies were expected to concentrate their activities solely on fighting corruption and especially economic crimes. But the EFCC and ICPC, from the beginning till today have done some good works, but in most cases, they have been used as tools to pursue political opponents.

How do you think we can overcome insecurity in the country?

To overcome insecurity, there is need for intelligence gathering and surveillance, so that law enforcement agents could be proactive and reasonably predict potential crime with near perfect accuracy rather than being reactive. The menace of insecurity, no doubt, calls for a new approach that will be founded on credible intelligence gathering. Government must not only continue to improve the performance of the security personnel, it must, more than ever before, recognise the need to devote more attention to security intelligence and capacity building to meet global best practices. There is also the need to modernise the security agencies with training, intelligence sharing, advanced technology, logistics, motivation and change of orientation by security personnel. This effort will enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian security agencies, enabling them to respond appropriately to internal security challenges and other threats. In addition, there should be a complete overhaul of the security institutions in the country to reflect international standards of best practices that aims at pre-empting these security breaches. There should be an institutionalised approach rather than the episodic and reactive response adopted by government in the aftermath of attacks.

Some people believe that one of the major setbacks in our security response is absence of synergy among the law enforcement agencies, do you also share that view?

The need for security coordination and cooperation across and among security agencies is of paramount importance. Furthermore, the prosecuting agencies of state and the judiciary must prioritise issues of national security. Prosecutorial malpractice, incompetence and inordinate delay in prosecution and adjudication weaken the fight against crime. A situation whereby intelligence is not shared, if it was gathered at all, can be very inimical to addressing security challenges. Quite often, especially at the top, you have heard how there were disagreements among leaders of our security agencies. It got to an extent that some of them were not even on talking terms. How do you coordinate a security response if you are not working together, if there is no synergy? The chief of this wasn’t talking to the chief of that, the IGP is not talking to the DG of that, and you expect these things to go away? It is not possible. Unfortunately, the leadership was aloof and that was what fundamentally exacerbated our insecurity situation.

Can you shed more light on your position that there is the need for decentralization of security architecture?

After reviewing extant constitutional provisions, it is clear that the main coercive forces of the nation is controlled by the Federal Government , ranging from arms and ammunition to defence, the police, the armed forces and other earlier named security agencies. The state governments are a fully autonomous tier of government complete with executive, legislative and judicial powers. They have primary jurisdiction for the lives and property of all citizens within their domain. This state of affairs have made it difficult to detect and control crime, criminality, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery in various states. The state governments are sometimes hamstrung in dealing decisively and timeously on security matters. Lives and property can be better and more effectively secured by people closer to the grassroots. Hence, the clamour for some form of state policing or constitutional decentralisation of police powers. There is a near consensus on this across the country. But the form it should take and the details have not been properly interrogated. Some advocate for a federal police and a state police working side by side, with clearly delineated and defined responsibilities. Others argue for a highly decentralised federal police structure, where state governors would appoint or dismiss when appropriate, commissioners of Police in their respective states, who report to them, among other provisions. A National Conference on policing and security involving all stakeholders has become imperative to flush out the constitutional questions involved. But before we reach there, states can through creative administrative engineering play a decisive role in the security of lives and property in their various states. Many states have set up neighbourhood watch agencies, forest guards, vigilante services, Amotekun, Ebube Agu, Hisbah and other like agencies to meet the security need of various communities for grassroots or community based policing. In Sokoto State, we are struggling to develop synergy between the local communities and the federal security agencies. Furthermore, only last week, we set up a committee to tackle security challenges in the state headed by no less a personality than His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto. We have routinely provided some funding and equipment such as vehicles, some security equipment and operational support to the federal security agencies.

What’s your take on President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the review of 368 grazing sites across 25 states in the country?

Few years ago, when I visited the governor of Abia State to commission a project, I said that we should stop the current and ongoing mode of pasturing, where herdsmen would be moving from one place to the other. The time has come to the reality of the fact that it is not helpful for the Fulani herdsmen themselves, the cows and the communities they are passing through. We should rethink and rework that arrangement. I said that President Muhammadu Buhari should only do his programme of cattle routes or grazing reserves, where the people or communities are interested. If the government can provide infrastructure and support in locations, where these practices are tolerated and understood, it can be done. But why must someone from Sokoto be pursuing his cattle to Delta State? When I came in, I inherited from former Governor Aliyu Wamakko the culture of bringing in cattle species from Argentina, doing some kind of stimulation and ranching. We have sunk in billions of naira into that programme and people are keying into it. We must modernise in such a way that you can live in the comfort of your home and transact business worth billions of naira. Why then are you talking about pursuing your cattle that is just about N5 or N10 million and you are causing discomfort and exposing yourself to danger? Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile;… a leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician.

