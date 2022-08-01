News Top Stories

Tambuwal, Obasanjo meet behind closed doors

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, met behind closed doors at the former’s Abeokuta residence on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) yesterday.

Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, confirmed this in a statement.

 

According to him, Tambuwal’s meeting with the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and ex-military head of state focused on national issues. Akinyemi said the former House of Representatives Speaker arrived at Obasanjo’s residence at about 1.30 pm with some of his aides, and he went straight into the meeting with the former president.

According to him, the duo came out at about 2.40 pm. Tambuwal later took lunch with his entourage and headed for the mosque inside the OOPL to observe salat (prayers) before leaving the complex

 

