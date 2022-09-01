News Top Stories

Tambuwal, PDP ask court to dismiss Wike’s suit against Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a legal action instituted by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to challenge the last presidential primary election of the party. Atiku, PDP and Tambuwal informed the court that Wike’s suit is frivolous, baseless, unwarranted and unknown to law. In their joint objection to the suit, the three defendants predicated their objections on four cardinal grounds.

Part of the objections filed on their behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ayo Kunle Ajibade, are that the instant suit as filed is unknown to law and not cognizable under a pre-election matter. They averred that the first plaintiff, Michael NewgentEkamon, having not participated in the primary election conducted.

 

