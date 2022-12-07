Tambuwal presents N198.5bn 2023 budget to Assembly

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has presented the 2023 budget of N198.5 billion to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval. Tambuwal, who presented the document on Monday evening, said the 2023 budget is in line with the existing budgetary standing and prevailing fiscal realities as contained in the State Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF). He said: “The budget is pegged at N198,501,095,129.88 which is higher than the 2022 budget of N188,429,495,847.63 by N10 billion, representing 26.7 percent. “The increase in the budget proposal is attributed to the actual revenue collection of the current year and realistic anticipated increase in capital receipts.”

