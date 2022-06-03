Tambuwal receives hero’s welcome in Sokoto 

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal received a hero’s welcome Friday on his return to Sokoto after last weekend’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Primary.

A mammoth crowd besieged the Sultan Abubakar Airport to receive the govenor and his entourage.

Due to the large crowd that received him, the governor’s convoy moved at a snail pace from the airport to the city. The enthusiastic crowd sang and danced as they joined the governor’s convoy to the city.

Tambuwal, one of the top PDP presidential aspirants, had stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the convention venue and directed his supporters to vote for the former vice president, which many believed was what eventually swayed the election his way.

