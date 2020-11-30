News

Tambuwal releases N140m for monthly production of potable water

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, SOKOTO Comment(0)

The Sokoto State government yesterday said it was releasing over N140 million to the state water board for the purchase of diesel, other chemicals and the general maintenance of water treatment facilities for the supply of potable drinking water to the public.

 

The General Manager, State Water Board, Alhaji Ismaila Sanda Umar, disclosed this in an interview in Sokoto. He said with such gesture, the board achieved tremendous success in maintaining constant supply of potable water within the state’s metropolis.

 

He noted that the support extended to the board also enabled it to carry out repairs through the maintenance and production of water for  public and domestic consumption.

 

“The government is spending over N140 million monthly in the running of water facilities as part of its social responsibility to the public. Hemaintainedthat thatwas whythere was improvementin watersupplyinthestate.

 

He added that the state government had expanded huge sums of money in completing some inherited water projects from the immediate past government across the state for the benefit of the populace. According to him, the completion of abandoned water projects in Gagi and Runjin Sambo areas cost state government over N500 million to complete the abandoned works.

 

He maintained that the ongoing two million gallon surface water tank at Old Market, that had reached 80 per cent completion, cost over N78 million, while the construction of five new large boreholes to ease the hardship being encountered by the residents of Gwiwa and Gawon Nama due to increase in population.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Abia LG poll: Ukwa groups drum support for Wabara

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Two groups, Ndoki Elites Club (NEC) and Ukwa East Professionals Mandate (UEPM) have pledged their total support for the candidacy of Chuks Wabara for the December 18, Abia State Local Government elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   The groups in separate statements made available yesterday in Aba, described some opposing […]
News

NGE to Buhari: Address the nation to calm frayed nerves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation to calm frayed nerves, stating that there is nothing wrong with actively engaging in dialogue with the aggrieved youths.     This is as the Guild condemned, in very strong terms, what it called “the unwarranted shooting and killing of […]
News Top Stories

Why we quit NESG board, by Bank CEOs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Contrary to the view in some quarters that they were forced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resign from the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Chief Executive Officers of three Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country actually quit on their own volition, New Telegraph can confirm. Three NESG Directors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: