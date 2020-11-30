Tambuwal releases N140m for monthly production of potable water

The Sokoto State government yesterday said it was releasing over N140 million to the state water board for the purchase of diesel, other chemicals and the general maintenance of water treatment facilities for the supply of potable drinking water to the public.

The General Manager, State Water Board, Alhaji Ismaila Sanda Umar, disclosed this in an interview in Sokoto. He said with such gesture, the board achieved tremendous success in maintaining constant supply of potable water within the state’s metropolis.

He noted that the support extended to the board also enabled it to carry out repairs through the maintenance and production of water for public and domestic consumption.

“The government is spending over N140 million monthly in the running of water facilities as part of its social responsibility to the public. Hemaintainedthat thatwas whythere was improvementin watersupplyinthestate.

He added that the state government had expanded huge sums of money in completing some inherited water projects from the immediate past government across the state for the benefit of the populace. According to him, the completion of abandoned water projects in Gagi and Runjin Sambo areas cost state government over N500 million to complete the abandoned works.

He maintained that the ongoing two million gallon surface water tank at Old Market, that had reached 80 per cent completion, cost over N78 million, while the construction of five new large boreholes to ease the hardship being encountered by the residents of Gwiwa and Gawon Nama due to increase in population.

