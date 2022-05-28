News

Tambuwal sends congratulatory message to Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Tambuwal sends congratulatory message to Atiku

 

The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar following his emergence as the presidential candidate of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Vice President was the overwhelming choice at the party’s Presidential Primary which held in Abuja on Saturday night winning 371 votes to beat his closest challenger, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike who got 237 votes.

In the congratulatory message personally signed by him, Governor Tambuwal said: “It is history that after far reaching consultations and firm convictions on my part, I decidedly, with our great party and nation at heart, withdrew my aspiration to be nominated as a presidential candidate our party in your support.

“It is also history that you are clinching this ticket under the auspices of our party for the second time, the first in Port Harcourt four years ago; and, today, to God’s glory.

“As a bastion of democracy and good governance in our country, I have no doubt that your nomination by our party at this critical juncture in our nation’s quest for Great Leap Forward, is a good omen.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto State, the PDP Governor’s Forum, which I humbly chair, our party men and women, I felicitate with you on this occasion.

“I assure you that we are desirous of working very closely with you to ensure our party’s victory next year by God’s grace.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Obaseki inaugurates c’ttee on science, tech devt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, inaugurated Prof. Kessington Obahiagbon- led Edo State Science, Technology and Innovation Committee with a charge to develop a strategy that will make the state a hub for science, technology and innovation in the country. Obaseki, while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Benin, the state capital, […]
News

Kwara APC crisis: Elders’ Caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Members of the elders’ caucus and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have called for the immediate suspension of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, from the party for his antiparty activities, bordering on his unguarded comments against the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRahman […]
News

PDP WARD ADHOC CONGRESS: UDOM ACCUSED OF HIJACKING DELEGATE LISTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… Allegedly moves to bribe Delegate Election C’ttee The People Democratic Party (PDP) Adhoc Election in Akwa Ibom State has been highjacked by Governor Udom Emmanuel and who has allegedly splashed a whopping N100 million on the visiting PDP Ward Adhoc Delegate Election Congress Committee few hours to commencement the Congress. An alarm raised by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica