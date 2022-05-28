Tambuwal sends congratulatory message to Atiku

The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar following his emergence as the presidential candidate of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Vice President was the overwhelming choice at the party’s Presidential Primary which held in Abuja on Saturday night winning 371 votes to beat his closest challenger, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike who got 237 votes.

In the congratulatory message personally signed by him, Governor Tambuwal said: “It is history that after far reaching consultations and firm convictions on my part, I decidedly, with our great party and nation at heart, withdrew my aspiration to be nominated as a presidential candidate our party in your support.

“It is also history that you are clinching this ticket under the auspices of our party for the second time, the first in Port Harcourt four years ago; and, today, to God’s glory.

“As a bastion of democracy and good governance in our country, I have no doubt that your nomination by our party at this critical juncture in our nation’s quest for Great Leap Forward, is a good omen.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto State, the PDP Governor’s Forum, which I humbly chair, our party men and women, I felicitate with you on this occasion.

“I assure you that we are desirous of working very closely with you to ensure our party’s victory next year by God’s grace.”

