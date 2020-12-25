Tambuwal signs N176bn 2021 appropriation bill into law

…as Secondus lauds gov’s developmental projects

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has signed into law the 2021 appropriation bill of over N176 billion. The governor expressed appreciation to the speaker and members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly for the great and remarkable work of passing the bill into law.

He said the feat showed the commitment and patriotism of the state legislators in the discharge of their mandate to the people of Sokoto State, saying that: ”You have properly demonstrated very uncommon patriotism devoid of partisanship.”

He commended them for uniting together for the common man in the state irrespective of political party differences, urging them to continue working together in the same direction.

The governor also thanked the state civil servants for their efforts and commitment in discharging their responsibilities. Tambuwal used the occasion to call on the people of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as the second wave of the pandemic was on the increase. Earlier, the Speaker of Assembly, Rt. Hon Aminu Muhammad Achida, said the 2021 budget was passed into law after deliberations and careful scrutiny.

He said the House did not add or reduce the N176, 685,535,643:47 budget presented to it by the executive arm of government, emphasising that the state legislature was highly impressed with the great achievements recorded by the executive in the implementation of the 2020 budget.

He said despite the financial challenges in 2020, the budget recorded many successes in education, healthcare and rural development among others.

The speaker assured the governor that the state legislature would ensure a speedy passage of any bill aimed at improving the living condition of the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday commended the governor of Sokoto State for executing various projects that had direct impact on the lives of the citizenry.

