Tambuwal: Sokoto schools to reopen October 11

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday directed that basic and secondary schools in the state should reopen for the 2020/2021 academic session on October 11.

The directive was sequel to a meeting held with relevant stakeholders in the state. This was to be followed by the resumption of Primary 6 pupils and students on the last lap of Junior Secondary School, JSS III, two weeks later, while higher education students in their final year, those returning and new students were to resume as proposed by the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education and approved by the governor on October 12, 19 and 26, respectively. These were contained in a document made available to journalists by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa.

According to the document, the state government took cognisance of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as well as ‘the best option to be adopted by the state regarding schools reopening.’

Consequently, the document stated that; “First and second term continuous assessment are to be used in promoting students to the next class for this session (2019/2020),” just as the BECE should be conducted for returning JSS III students as a “precondition for their transition to Senior Secondary (SS I).”

Equally, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will “conduct placement exercise into Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) I and Primary One.”

