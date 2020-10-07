News

Tambuwal: Sokoto schools to reopen October 11

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

 

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday directed that basic and secondary schools in the state should reopen for the 2020/2021 academic session on October 11.

 

The directive was sequel to a meeting held with relevant stakeholders in the state. This was to be followed by the resumption of Primary 6 pupils and students on the last lap of Junior Secondary School, JSS III, two weeks later, while higher education students in their final year, those returning and new students were to resume as proposed by the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education and approved by the governor on October 12, 19 and 26, respectively. These were contained in a document made available to journalists by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa.

 

According to the document, the state government took cognisance of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as well as ‘the best option to be adopted by the state regarding schools reopening.’

 

Consequently, the document stated that; “First and second term continuous assessment are to be used in promoting students to the next class for this session (2019/2020),” just as the BECE should be conducted for returning JSS III students as a “precondition for their transition to Senior Secondary (SS I).”

 

Equally, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will “conduct placement exercise into Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) I and Primary One.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: PDP blasts APC over alleged damaged, destroyed billboards

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benun

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State Sunday urged the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to look inwards over its claims that Governor Godin Obaseki and his agents destroyed and removed billboards and campaign posters of the APC governorship candidate for the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his deputy, Mallam Gani […]
News

Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m. The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the […]
News

Elder Statesmen counter Obasanjo, say President Buhari has recorded more landmark achievements on security than predecessors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some elder statesmen under the aegis of the Patriotic Elders Council (PEC) say President Muhammadu Buhari has surpassed his predecessors in terms of security, contrary to claims by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.   The group made this known in a communique issued on Tuesday and signed by Alhaji Muhammadu Ari Gwaska and Chief Simon Shango, its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: