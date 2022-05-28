Top Stories

Tambuwal steps down, supports Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

The Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, has stepped down from the presidential race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal made the announcement some minutes ago.

He said he was doing so out of patriotism and urged his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

 

Reporter

