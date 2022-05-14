News

Tambuwal sues for peace over blasphemy murder, meets Sokoto muslims, Kukah

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called for peace among people of the state. The governor who met with Muslim leaders as well as the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, remarked that the state was known for peaceful co-existence among citizens.

Tambuwal who was billed to meet with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Bayelsa, Delta and Edo in consultation of his presidential ambition, cut short his visit. A statement by his special adviser, media and publicity, said the governor urged the religious leaders to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens. He is expected to meet with head security agencies as well as convene security meetings to forestall future occurrences.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: New Zealand woman dies after receiving Pfizer vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand has reported what it believes to be its first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. An independent vaccine safety monitoring board said the woman’s death was “probably” due to myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle, reports the BBC. It also noted there were other medical issues which could have “influenced […]
News

Court adjourns ruling on UCTH contract dispute

Posted on Author Clement James

A High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State capital, has again adjourned ruling on a motion seeking to strike out a case against the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital over a contract dispute. The case with Suit No. HC/316/2020 is between Obi Achara & Co. (Claimant) vs the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Management […]
News

Jos killings: IG deploys Special Forces, CTU, other tactical units

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as DIG leads intervention team   Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Following the killing of at least 23 people in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Counter- Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, among other tactical units, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica