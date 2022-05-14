Tambuwal sues for peace over blasphemy murder, meets Sokoto muslims, Kukah

Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called for peace among people of the state. The governor who met with Muslim leaders as well as the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, remarked that the state was known for peaceful co-existence among citizens.

Tambuwal who was billed to meet with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Bayelsa, Delta and Edo in consultation of his presidential ambition, cut short his visit. A statement by his special adviser, media and publicity, said the governor urged the religious leaders to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens. He is expected to meet with head security agencies as well as convene security meetings to forestall future occurrences.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...