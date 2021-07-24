News

Tambuwal tells citizens not to play politics with insecurity

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the people of the state not to play politics with the security situation in some parts of the state and the country in general. The governor stated this during the week while receiving the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, who paid him traditional sallah homage at the Government Lodge, Sokoto. Stressing the need for the people of the state to collaborate with each other irrespective of political differences with a view to curtailing the security challenges in the state, Tambuwal also charged them to be vigilant about the activities of informants who give information to bandits in their domains.

According to him, the state government in collaboration with security agents is making effort to improve the security situation in the state, hence the need to give maximum support and cooperation to it in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The governor also said the state government had within the first two years of its coming to power constructed about 25 district heads’ palaces, assuring that the remaining will be continued. He thanked the Sultan and traditional rulers in the state for their support and cooperation in all policies and programmes of the state government. In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar called on local government councils in the state to collaborate with the traditional rulers for the improvement of security in their domains.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

18 killed in ‘bloodiest day’ of Myanmar coup protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security forces in Myanmar fired on protesters Sunday, killing at least 18 people and leaving more than 30 others injured on the deadliest day of demonstrations since the February 1 military coup, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office. “Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful […]
News

Crown Flour unveils vitamin premix facility, restates commitment to food fortification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top food product manufacturer, Crown Flour Mills Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Group, has committed to deliver Nigeria’s first state-of-the-art vitamin premix facility. The delivery was in line with the 90 per cent food fortification compliance target set at the penultimate edition of the Nigerian Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum. The food manufacturer made […]
News

US lifts Trump-era sanctions against ICC prosecutor

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US has lifted sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The sanctions were imposed under former President Donald Trump over the court’s investigation’s into alleged war crimes by the US in Afghanistan, and US ally Israel in the Palestinian territories, reports Reuters. Announcing the move, US Secretary of State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica