Tambuwal tells citizens not to play politics with insecurity

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the people of the state not to play politics with the security situation in some parts of the state and the country in general. The governor stated this during the week while receiving the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, who paid him traditional sallah homage at the Government Lodge, Sokoto. Stressing the need for the people of the state to collaborate with each other irrespective of political differences with a view to curtailing the security challenges in the state, Tambuwal also charged them to be vigilant about the activities of informants who give information to bandits in their domains.

According to him, the state government in collaboration with security agents is making effort to improve the security situation in the state, hence the need to give maximum support and cooperation to it in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The governor also said the state government had within the first two years of its coming to power constructed about 25 district heads’ palaces, assuring that the remaining will be continued. He thanked the Sultan and traditional rulers in the state for their support and cooperation in all policies and programmes of the state government. In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar called on local government councils in the state to collaborate with the traditional rulers for the improvement of security in their domains.

