Metro & Crime

Tambuwal to APC govs: Consult PDP for developmental initiatives

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

…commissions 2 new planes in A’Ibom

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of  Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has challenged APC governors in Nigeria to freely consult their PDP counterparts on how best to develop their states.

Tambuwal made the offer in Uyo on Sunday at the reception of two new 160-seater A220, 300 series Airbuses recently acquired by the Akwa Ibom State government to boost the Ibom Air fleet

The Forum Chairman, who was also in the state a week ago to commission projects, applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel’s versatility which he said has seen to the simultaneous development of all key sectors of the state’s economy.

“You are touching all facets of life of Akwa Ibom people; in infrastructural development you are there, in human capital development, in education, in industrialization and now in aviation development. You have raised the bar, proving to Nigerians that this can be done,” he said.

While congratulating Governor Udom Emmanuel for daring to explore even into areas in the exclusive list, Tambuwal declared that only PDP governors were actually performing in the country.

His words: “Since the APC government came in at the centre, they have been talking about national carrier and up till now we have not seen even a local carrier, I want to ask the APC government not to be ashamed, but to come down to Akwa Ibom and ask Governor Emmanuel how he is able to do it, I’m sure he will not object because he is a patriotic Nigerian and would  advise them on how they can also make things work.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

