Tambuwal to Buhari: Don’t impose open cattle grazing on state govts

…says Nigeria needs versatile, tech-savvy, detribalised president in 2023

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against imposing open cattle grazing on states that are unwilling to accept such policies.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos while delivering a paper titled, “Security challenges in Nigeria and its implications for sustainable development” during Richard Akinnola’s 63rd birthday lecture, Tambuwal said there is a need for the evolvement of business transactions including cattle rearing, adding that herdsmen should stop and modernise the current mode of pasturing.

This is as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), urged Nigerians to look out for someone that is tech-savvy, versatile, incorruptible and detribalised who will look beyond his religion and tribe when choosing a president in 2023.

According to the Governor, one of the reasons why insecurity persists in Nigeria is because of weak and inept leadership unable to unite the country for a common purpose

Recently, President Buhari approved recommendations of a committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari to review 368 grazing sites, across 25 states in the country, and to determine the levels of encroachment. The Committee also recommended production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on grazing reserves and operations.

The President’s move came three months after Southern states commenced signing laws prohibiting open grazing in the 17 states after its meeting in Asaba, Delta State, on May 11 where the governors unanimously rejected open grazing. The anti-open grazing laws have come into effect in Abia, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Ebonyi, while Delta, Akwa Ibom and Enugu have sent bills to their state Assemblies. States like Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Edo and Lagos are yet to commence the legislative process on the bill.

Governor Tambuwal said, “A few years ago when I visited the governor of Abia State to commission a project, I said that we should stop the current and ongoing mode of pasturing where herdsmen would be moving from one place to the other. The time has come to come to the reality of the fact that it is not helpful for the Fulani herdsmen themselves, the cows and the communities they are passing through. We should rethink and rework that arrangement.

“I said that President Muhammadu Buhari should only do his programme of cattle routes or grazing reserves where the people or communities are interested. If the government can provide infrastructure and support in locations where these practices are tolerated and understood, it can be done. But why must someone from Sokoto be pursuing his cattle to Delta State?

“When I came in, I inherited from Wamakko the culture of bringing in cattle species from Argentina, doing some kind of stimulation and ranching. We have sunk in billions of naira into that programme and people are keying into it. We must modernise in such a way that you can live in the comfort of your home and transact business worth billions. Why then are you talking about pursuing your cattle that is just about N5 or N10 million and you are causing discomfort and exposing yourself to danger?” Tambuwal queried.

Speaking on the qualities the next Nigerian President in 2023 should possess, Tambuwal said the country needs a nationalistic leader in tune with modern technology, not a parochial leader.

“Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile. One that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country.A leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician.

“We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations. Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times. Who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.”

While also advocating for the decentralisation of the policing system, he said the Nigeria Police as presently constituted is very weak hence the deployment of the military in virtually every State.

He said, “We need to interrogate and review Nigeria’s security architecture and I would start with the Nigerian police. In a democracy, the police force is the major instrument for the security of lives and property. Section 214 of the constitution which established the police force puts the command of the force in the Inspector General of Police and not in the President.

The President has command only in respect to the armed forces. With respect to the security of lives and property, the President and Governors have roles to play as captured in section 215, subsection three and four. Why then does a governor who is the Chief Security Officer of a state need to talk to the President or the IGP before the Commissioner in his state would take directives from him meanwhile the crises is already happening. If he is lucky to be in the good books of the IGP, he can get across to him in five or six hours and by that time, the deed would have been done.

“This state of affairs have made it difficult to detect and control crime, criminality, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery in various States. The State Governments are sometimes hamstrung in dealing decisively and timeously on security matters.A National Conference on policing and security involving all stakeholders have become imperative to flesh out the constitutional questions involved.

“That is why we are saying we should decentralise the police because what we have now is not working. Must we continue with what is not working? We don’t have to, after all, laws are made for men. If all of us say we need to decentralise the police and do something that will address the security challenges, why are we not listening?

Governor Tambuwal further noted that the war against corruption must be fought with various tools, adding that, “When the PDP Government created the EFCC and ICPC from the Nigeria Police Force, it was envisaged to be an answer to the menace of corruption since the agencies were expected to concentrate their activities solely on fighting corruption and especially economic crimes.

“EFCC, ICPC from the beginning till today, they have done some good works, but in most cases, they have been used as tools to pursue political opponents.

“It is my submission that Nigerians can still unite for the common good. Nigerians can still live together and strive for nationhood. A nation built on not just equality of opportunities but love for one another. Being each other’s keeper. A caring and compassionate nation is still possible. We must build a country where no man or woman, group or section is oppressed. A nation where your tribe, tongue or religion wouldn’t matter. We must build a nation that rewards talent and innovation and also ensures that no one or group is left behind.”

