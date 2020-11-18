News

Tambuwal to Defence College: Study causes of banditry, kidnapping in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Soko

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has tasked the Nigeria Defence College (NDC), Abuja, to commence an in-depth study into the causes of banditry, which he said has caused the state a lot of anguish in the past and in recent times.

 

Governor Tambuwal gave the charge when some staff of the college, who led participants of its Course 29 on a study tour  to the state, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

 

He said his administration had “…a candid interest in the college and would like to partner with it by providing full sponsorship for it, to undertake a study on the causes of banditry and kidnapping in Sokoto State.

 

“Let us have recommendations on how to forestall future occurrence of this menace. We believe the partnership will not only give us the historical evolution of these criminal activities,  but with the help and outcome of that study, we should be able to now prevent future occurrences,” he added.

 

He added that the two problems of banditry and kidnapping had “caused us a lot in terms of human lives, property and loss of confidence in our security agencies in the state; which is very monumental.

 

“I believe that we should not fold our arms and allow that to happen in the future even if we are not here as leaders of the state,”pledging that his administration will  implement the recommendations of the study because NDC “is one of the foremost think-tanks in terms of security and defence.”

 

In his remarks, NDC Director of National and Military Strategy (DNMS) and leader of the college’s Team Four on a study to Sokoto State, Air Commodore Dauda Garba Prayero, said participants at the college had over the years undertook study tours within and outside Nigeria in order to assess contemporary issues affecting national and international security and development.

 

Air Commodore Prayero added that 97 participants were presently undergoing the course at the college, these consisted of 82 Nigerians and 15 international participants.

 

He said the objectives of the tour were to generate and interrogate viable ideas of promoting science and technology for the fourth industrial revolution.

