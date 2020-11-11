News

Tambuwal to lawyers: Defend democracy in Africa

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has called on African lawyers to defend democracy in the continent. Tambuwal, in a keynote address at 2020 virtual conference organised by the African Bar Association (AfBA) in Niamey, Niger Republic, challenged lawyers in the continent to ensure that every state in Africa is governed according to the wishes of the people and dictates of the constitution. “As lawyers, who are trained to promote the rule of law and ensure that the society is governed in accordance with the laws; we have a burden of responsibility to speak out on the side of the people. “For far too long, our continent has continued to lag on all known indices of human development.

“Yet after over 60 years, after political independence, Africa ought to have made the desired impact,” he stated. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives reminded the lawyers that democracy promotes political inclusiveness and rule of law.

He urged African lawyers to fight against arbitrary exercise of power by elected leaders in the continent, adding that they should ensure that right policies are put in place, to engender effective business support and capacity building. This, he contended, would improve employment generation, enhance productivity, and promote social inclusion.

