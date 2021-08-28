Tambuwal to PDP: We can’t win 2023 if divided

The party was served with another court order from Calabar, Cross River State, suspending the National Chairman and stopping him from contesting in the National Convention.
Tambuwal,who addressed the 92nd meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday, reminded party leaders that “we are going into warfare and we must go to a warfare united.”
The governor, who is Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, warned that the party cannot win the 2023 election if divided.
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, praised the internal crisis management of PDP, and said it “is far far more efficient and far more better than APC and the APC government itself.
“If you look at PDP, it has the most experienced people in this country, whether in the executive wing, whether in the legislature, whether in party administration, we have the most experienced and most competent individuals in this party.”
Atiku commended the party members involved in trying to resolve the recent crisis.