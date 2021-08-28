News

Tambuwal to PDP: We can’t win 2023 if divided

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)
*Party experienced in crisis management – AtikuSokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sounded a note of warning to leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the internal crisis threatening peace and stability in the party.

PDP at the moment has been served with three court orders with regard to the status of its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.
Secondus, who was at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, was not allowed to preside over the caucus meeting.
The party was served with another court order from Calabar, Cross River State, suspending the National Chairman and stopping him from contesting in the National Convention.
Tambuwal,who addressed the 92nd meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday, reminded party leaders that “we are going into warfare and we must go to a warfare united.”
The governor, who is Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, warned that the party cannot win the 2023 election if divided.
“We must remain focused with our eyes on the ball. And we shall, by the grace of God, score that goal.
“The challenges are quite many and it is important for us to continue to work together as a family,” he advised.
The governor, however, said disputes and disagreements are part of politics, adding that the party has activated all mechanisms to resolve all of the issues.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, praised the internal crisis management of PDP, and said it “is far far more efficient and far more better than APC and the APC government itself.

“If you look at PDP, it has the most experienced people in this country, whether in the executive wing, whether in the legislature, whether in party administration, we have the most experienced and most competent individuals in this party.”

Atiku commended the party members involved in trying to resolve the recent crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country. Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September […]
News Top Stories

Revealed: 2 DIGs, 4 AIGs in race to succeed Adamu

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

As the race for the office of the next Inspector-General of Police (IGP), heats up, some senior policemen, who have been keeping a vigil on the process, hoping their candidates may be appointed, have stated that President Muhammadu Buhari shows that his ‘body language’ is unpredictable when it comes to the appointments of IGPs. They […]
News

COVID-19: Osun bans crossover night, directs security operatives to enforce compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lateef Dada Osogbo Determined to reduce spread of COVID-19 upsurge, the Osun State government has banned annual crossover to the New Year.   A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji yesterday, said the directives became imperative so as to curb further spread of coronavirus in the state.   The government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica