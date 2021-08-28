Tambuwal to PDP: We can’t win 2023 if divided

*Party experienced in crisis management – AtikuSokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sounded a note of warning to leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the internal crisis threatening peace and stability in the party.

PDP at the moment has been served with three court orders with regard to the status of its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Secondus, who was at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, was not allowed to preside over the caucus meeting.

The party was served with another court order from Calabar, Cross River State, suspending the National Chairman and stopping him from contesting in the National Convention.

Tambuwal,who addressed the 92nd meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday, reminded party leaders that “we are going into warfare and we must go to a warfare united.”

The governor, who is Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, warned that the party cannot win the 2023 election if divided.

“We must remain focused with our eyes on the ball. And we shall, by the grace of God, score that goal.

“The challenges are quite many and it is important for us to continue to work together as a family,” he advised.

The governor, however, said disputes and disagreements are part of politics, adding that the party has activated all mechanisms to resolve all of the issues.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, praised the internal crisis management of PDP, and said it “is far far more efficient and far more better than APC and the APC government itself.

“If you look at PDP, it has the most experienced people in this country, whether in the executive wing, whether in the legislature, whether in party administration, we have the most experienced and most competent individuals in this party.”