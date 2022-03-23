Tambuwal to PDP: Winning presidency more important than zoning

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to work towards winning the 2023 presidential election rather than zoning its presidential ticket to any part of the country.

Tambuwal, who addressed former presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly in continuation of his presidential ambition, also said age will be a factor in determining who emerges the presidential candidate of the party. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that demogra

phy would be an issue in the 2023 general elections, adding: “The All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2015, deliberately took its presidential ticket to Katsina State where late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua came from, and gave President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the same state, ‘out of strategic thinking’ and ‘because we were determined to win.’

“Yes, Atiku contested, Rabiu Musa (Kwankwaso) contested, and Sam Nda Isaiah and Rochas Okorocha, contested. But we knew where we’re going. “I was part of it. We said we are looking for how to move, we must get power before we share it. “Let me tell you, had APC given that ticket to someone from the south, in particular South South, we couldn’t have won.”

Drawing an analogy from the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election and the recent by-election in Jos Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Tambuwal noted that while Anambra election produced about 220, 000 votes, the Jos Federal Constituency produced close to 100, 000 votes.

He said: “I’m giving you this analysis so that together, as leaders of our party who are working towards winning election, not zoning, not winning ticket.

“Yes, we can share ticket and everybody can take his piece and go to his zone. But you must plan to win election.

That’s the reality of it. “That is why after the election, I appealed to PDP to look at these elections, and be studying elections, and bye-elections, as we progress towards 2023.

“Now, this is for PDP. In the south, as of today, PDP is in eight government houses. APC is also in eight government houses, leaving one, Anambra. In the North, APC is in 14 government houses, PDP is in five government houses.

And they have the president. “We must accept these realities as a party and work with these realities to win election. Win election first. Don’t win zoning. Win the election and then we will come and share power, because the president and the vice president cannot come from the same zone.

They cannot even come from the same religion. “In fact, Muslim-Muslim (ticket is) dead on arrival in the current Nigeria situation. If you have both of them as Christian-Christian, dead on arrival. “So you must balance the ticket and sit down.” Tambuwal said he is the youngest among PDP presidential aspirants and, therefore, “closer to the Soro Soke group, the youths.”

He stated that the work of a president requires a lot of energy and intellectual capacity,” which he believes he has. The governor promised to run an inclusive government if he wins, and condemned the marginalisation of the South East in the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“We cannot do what APC have done, especially this second term, because we believe in this country.

“We understand the dynamics and complexities of Nigeria condition. Otherwise, how else will you look at the line-up in the Federal Government like Nigeria – President, Vice-president, Senate President,

Speaker, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, SGF, Chief of Staff, even chairman of party – no one from South East.

“We can’t do that; where, I am involved, that cannot happen. So what we need is inclusiveness,” he stated.

