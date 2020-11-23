Tambuwal to restructuring agitators: Work with National Assembly

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised agitators for the restructuring of the country to go through the National Assembly.

Tambuwal, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, said this could be done through the introduction of bills at the National Assembly, as well as getting the concurrence of the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly.

The governor, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, noted that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s constitutional conferences failed because the resolutions were not translated into legislation.

“So you cannot go outside of the constitution to amend the constitution, we better come to terms with this realisation and agree to come together and agree on how best we can work to achieve what the nation desires,” Tambuwal told his audience.

He recalled that during the amendment of the constitution by the House of Representatives in 2015, attempts were made to reduce the items in the exclusive legislative list to concurrent legislative list.

“Things like power, power generation and distribution, railway and a host of others (were moved) because we realised their importance to sub national development.

“As it is today you have to get the permission of the Federal Government to generate, transmit and distribute power. But if you amend the constitution and move that item to the concurrent legislative list, a state like Sokoto may begin the process of establishing a solar plant with capacity to generate say 20-30 megawatts of electricity and set up another hydro plant and have a mix of power generation that can generate up to 60 megawatts of electricity enough to power the entire state.

“So also with railways, if you take it off the exclusive legislative list, states or zones in terms of the six geopolitical zones that we have in the country, may come together and establish railways for their people,” he said.