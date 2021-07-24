News

Tambuwal urges ASUU to devise other means of tackling issues, not strikes

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to deploy better ways of engaging the Federal Government than the perennial strikes it often embark on to press home its demands. Governor Tambuwal made the plea while receiving the new executives of the Sokoto State University chapter of the union. He appealed to the union to develop some skills of negotiations geared towards arriving at consensus and common ground between it and governments at various levels other than the strike.

Tambuwal said that strike affects the general economic of well-being of the university, states and the country at large. While congratulating the immediate past executives of the union for their exemplary leadership, he implored their successors to embrace peaceful dialogue, engagement and negotiation between the union, the university management and state government in whatever issue that might come up going forward. He said: ‘‘It is not about confrontation. It is not about fighting. We all have a common objective, which is the improvement of the standard of education at all level in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawyers’ group call for protests against FG over Chinese loan deals

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A group of lawyers, under the aegis of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called for massive protests by Nigerians against the Federal Government over a clause in its loan agreements with China which ceded Nigeria’s sovereignty to the Asian nation. In a statement titled, ‘Chinese railway loans and fears over […]
News

We’ve not fixed date for voter registration –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the news making the rounds that it would begin the registration of new voters from January 25.   The commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had announced last December that continuous registration of voters would begin in the first quarter of 2021 and would end six months […]
News

Bayelsa govt commends level of work on Yenagoa/Oporoma Road project

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has expressed delight with the level of work done so far on the Yenagoa /Oporoma road project. This is even as it charged contractors handling all government projects to redouble their efforts and ensure they meet completion deadlines. Speaking on an inspection tour of some of the ongoing projects in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica