Tambuwal urges ASUU to devise other means of tackling issues, not strikes

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to deploy better ways of engaging the Federal Government than the perennial strikes it often embark on to press home its demands. Governor Tambuwal made the plea while receiving the new executives of the Sokoto State University chapter of the union. He appealed to the union to develop some skills of negotiations geared towards arriving at consensus and common ground between it and governments at various levels other than the strike.

Tambuwal said that strike affects the general economic of well-being of the university, states and the country at large. While congratulating the immediate past executives of the union for their exemplary leadership, he implored their successors to embrace peaceful dialogue, engagement and negotiation between the union, the university management and state government in whatever issue that might come up going forward. He said: ‘‘It is not about confrontation. It is not about fighting. We all have a common objective, which is the improvement of the standard of education at all level in the state.”

