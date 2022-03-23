News

Tambuwal: We’ll approach Atiku on possibility of consensus presidential candidate for PDP

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and presidential hopeful, says he will discuss with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on the possibility of presenting a consensus candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal said this on Tuesday when he featured on a Channels TV programme.

The development comes days after Tambuwal, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, agreed to support a consensus candidate for the party.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Sokoto governor, however, said he has what it takes to win the presidency in 2023.

Describing Atiku as his “uncle”, Tambuwal said “I have a lot of respect for him”.

“It is a work in progress. We are talking to ourselves, and we shall approach Atiku Abubakar himself and other aspirants in the PDP to see how we can all come back together to stabilise our party and reduce the tension in our party and the polity and see how best we can, if possible, work in consensus,” he said.

“It has worked for us, and that was how we brought in Dr Iyorchia Ayu to be chairman of the PDP. It is not new to the PDP, especially in recent times.

“I am not saying I am better. I possess the qualities, particularly when you are talking about Nigeria of today, that can deliver the votes for PDP.”

 

