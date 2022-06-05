Tambuwal wins PDP senatorial ticket for Sokoto South

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been declared the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Sokoto South.

Tambuwal seeks to represent seven Local Government Areas in the Red Chamber come 2023.

The LGAs are Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta, and Yabo.

The governor, last week, stepped down for former vice president Atiku Abubakar at the presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal had previously represented Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he rose to become the Speaker of the House in his third term.

By this declaration, the governor will slug it out with the incumbent, Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, who recently dumped the PDP for APC.

