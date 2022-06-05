Politics

Tambuwal wins PDP senatorial ticket for Sokoto South

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been declared the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Sokoto South.

Tambuwal seeks to represent seven Local Government Areas in the Red Chamber come 2023.

The LGAs are Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta, and Yabo.

The governor, last week, stepped down for former vice president Atiku Abubakar at the presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal had previously represented Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he rose to become the Speaker of the House in his third term.

By this declaration, the governor will slug it out with the incumbent, Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, who recently dumped the PDP for APC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Will Ndigbo take the knee?

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

S’East quest for power: Between lobbying and taking the knee   FELIX NWANERI reports on the various strategies being proposed by Igbo political leaders in their bid to ensure that their geopolitical zone produces the next president in the forthcoming general election and the perception of other sections of the country, particularly the North   […]
Politics

Ebonyi PDP crisis: Again, judge withdraws from suit

Posted on Author Reporter

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki   The Judge handling the suit filed by Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi at the Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki challenging the dissolution of the State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Justice Vincent Nwanchor, Wednesday recused himself from the matter. The withdrawal was the third time in a row […]
Politics

Sanwo-Olu didn’t endorse Idimogu as leader, says Igbokwe

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Drainages and Water Resources, Mr, Joe Igbokwe, has said he remains the apex leader of Igbo All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. This is just as he debunked reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu endorsed the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo state constituency II, Hon, Jude Idimogu, as the apex leader of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica