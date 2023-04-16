2023 Elections Politics

Tambuwal Wins Sokoto South Senatorial Election

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has won the Sokoto South Senatorial election.

Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa, who is the incumbent lawmaker.

Tambuwal polled 100,860 votes while Danbaba polled 95,884 votes.

Tambuwal, a two-term governor, served as speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015, when he was elected governor of Sokoto state.

He was reelected as governor in 2019. The 57-year-old politician began his political career in 2003 when he contested for the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency seat.

He won the election and subsequent elections in 2007 and 2011, representing the constituency until 2015 when he was elected governor of Sokoto.

