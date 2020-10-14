News

‘Tambuwal’s education projects boosting Zamfara, Kebbi economies’

The execution of developmental projects by Sokoto State government has continued to boost the economic potentials of the state and those of neighbouring Zamafara and Kebbi states with massive employment of youths and procurement of materials.

Our Correspondent gathered that the on-going construction of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) and Government Girls Science Secondary School in Kasarawa, a few kilometres away from the state capital, had continued to attract business activities in the area. Also, people in Kasarawa communities, Wamakko Local Government Area of the state, where SOSUTH and Girls Academy were being constructed, were making brisk businesses. Butchers, food sellers, pure water vendors and transporters had been making good use of the construction works available to earn their daily bread. It was also gathered that many people, especially youths, who were engaged as workers were sighted on site during an inspection tour by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) organised by the state council led by its Chairman, Abubakar Isa Shuni.

