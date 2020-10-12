Tambuwal’s wife flags off empowerment, paliatives’ distribution in Sokoto

The wife of Sokoto State governor and founder, MMAWT Legacy Initiative, Hajiya Maryam Mairo Tambuwal, yesterday flagged off the foundation’s empowerment and palliatives distribution programme that was targeted at women and the vulnerable in the state.

Hajiya Tambuwal, who spoke on the humanitarian activities of the foundation, said it was targeted at all sectors of the society, echoing the need for support from local organisations and development partners while pledging her commitment to do more for humanity. Hajiya Tambuwal also assured her commitment to the development of the girl-child and youth development, campaign against gender-based violence and other related issues.

The wife of the governor restated the need to set aside political affiliation and nepotic interests when giving incentives to the poor, saying that; “MMAWT Legacy Initiative is apolitical and a non-political platform, solely dedicated to improving the lives of people and the environment.”

The founder and wife of the governor flagged off the consolidated humanitarian interventions that include palliatives distribution programme and medical outreach supported by doctors and volunteers from the state Ministry of Health and COVID-19 Volunteers Group from the state COVID-19 Task Force Team.

The MMAWT Legacy Initiative adopted part of the selection model of the ZAKKAT and WAQF (Endowment) Commission in selecting beneficiaries of the disttibuted items as the commission donated more than 1,000 seedlings with enormous socioeconomic benefits and re-instated the synergy on the foundations #climate change and tree planting initiatives.

Hajiya Maryam Tambuwal noted during the ceremony that it was important for members of the society, irrespective of their social status, to always engage in acts of charity

