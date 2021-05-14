Taming cassava bacteria via genome editing test

Over the years, cassava has remained a critical part of staple food and cash crop in Nigeria, even in Africa and many developing countries. However, scientists have said that cassava bacteria is fast reducing the nutrient values of this root crop with an urgent need for introduction of genome editing. CALEB ONWE reports

Reports from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO ) of the United Nations revealed that many Nigerian households eat cassava or its by-products. It also showed that “cassava is a basic staple food to over 500 million people around the world and over 200 million people in Africa depend on it for daily calories.”

Why cassava improvement

Scientists are now saying that cassava bacteria is fast reducing the nutrient values of this root crop and also making farmers to lose its economic benefits. They said the conventional cassava, which Africans, even Nigerians, are used to, has suffered various mutations. According to the experts, another reason why it is important to improve cassava is because of the decreasing yield potential. Dr. Ihuoma Okwuonu, a plant biotechnologist and the Chief Research Scientists at the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) in Umudike, Imo State, said genome editing had become a critical tool for cassava improvement and bio-fortification. Okwuonu, who is also the coordinator of the institute’s Biotechnology Research Programme, also leads the cassava improvement programme.

She explained that scientists were using genome editing to minimise deficiency diseases that hamper growth, yield and nutritional components of cassava. Okwuonu clarified that “there are two reasons why we are promoting genome editing – one is to improve cassava to withstand some of the impact of diseases. Example is the Cassava Bacterial Blight (CBB) disease. So, with genome editing, it is possible to identify the gene, study it and use gene editing to remove the susceptibility gene within the cassava crop.

“The second goal is to use gene editing to develop disease monitoring tool to monitor disease progression and stop its spread. We can use gene editing to make a change or deletion in cassava or include/ attach any signal to help us study any effect in cassava,” Okwuonu noted. According to her, the conventional cassava, which farmers are used to in this part of the world, lack the required vitamins and other necessary minerals required for both children and adult’s nutritional needs. She further alluded to a report that Nigeria loses $1.5 billion to vitamin and mineral deficiencies, saying that cassava improvement project was a sure way of stopping the colossal loss. The scientist explained that cassava improvement through genome editing was a project, which Nigeria and other African countries must invest in. She added that science has also proven that genome edited cassava is tolerant to drought and poor soils resilient to climate change.

According to her, “annually, Nigeria loses over $1.5 billion in Gross Domestic Product to vitamin and mineral deficiencies.” She further explained that the improved cassava would not only increase production yields for farmers, but help to fight most of the diseases affecting people. The scientist added: “Iron deficiency leads to predisposition to malaria, worm infestations and infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis.

Farmers’ reactions

Mr. Isreal Chukwuebuka, a smallholder cassava farmer in a remote Kobi community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is not a scientist and may not understand the rudiments of modern agricultural technology, but is excited learning that there is a new inventions that helps to enhance both nutritional and economic values of cassava. The middle-aged man who hails from Enugu State, but resident in FCT, did not venture into cassava farming by choice, but by circumstances. Chukwuebuka disclosed that his journey into farming started after he lost his capital base as a patent medicine dealer. With an incurable phobia for idleness, he ventured into farming. He noted that the money he made from his one hectare cassava farm shocked him. Motivated by the profit he made the previous year from cassava, he had to expand the farm to two hectares, but unfortunately lost a great percentage of cassava to unknown disease that attacked the entire farm. When he heard that scientists had developed a technology that helps to improve both the nutritional and economic values of cassava, he jubilated. “I don’t know what genome editing of cassava means, but I have heard that cassava that pass through the process will yield better, even in poor soil. “I have also heard that such cassava will be resistant to diseases that attack the roots of cassava. “I made serious money from the one hectare of cassava I planted two years ago. And I want to make more money,” he said. Many Nigerian farmers like Chukwuebuka may not be compliant with modern agricultural technology, but are eager to try any new thing that could improve the dwindling fortunes of their crops. They may not be aversed to the technologies, but are seemingly too fixated with the use of the traditional methods of agriculture. Some of the farmers confirmed that they still cling to the stone-age farming methods, not because of the benefits accruing from them, but because they lack information about any other ones.

Doubtful

While scientists are in a better position to explain the processes of their scientific inventions, its workability and benefits to human race, it is also critical to ensure that the end results do not jeopardise human existence. Many people, who are not knowledgeable about scientific inventions, have fears of the unknown about genome editing on crops.

Last line

However, scientists and stakeholders involved in the cassava improvement project via genome editing have the responsibilities to produce results that could stand the test of time, post-COVID- 19, to boost food production.

