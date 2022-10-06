Taming inflation via monetary policy decisions

To wedge the economy from debilitating inflationary pressure, the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank last week hiked both anchor lending rate (MPR) and Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR), even as the bank’s decision receives experts’ thumbs up, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Not a few were surprised about Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) two pronged decisions last week. During the bi-monthly meeting of the Central Bank, MPC members ratified a decision to increase anchor lending rate, MPR, by 150 basis points, which saw it moved to 15.5 per cent from previous 14 per cent; and in addition, upped the Cash Reserves Requirement CRR to 32.5 per cent from previous 27.5 percent position. The bank handed a subtle warning to deposit money banks (DMBs) to fund their accounts in tune with the new CRR threshold by last Thursday failing which the CBN will be left with choice of debiting them on new CRR rate.

Relying on hindsight, and due diligence observation of economy behavioral pattern (both local and global stage), analysts/financial experts were unanimous in their conclusion, prior to MPC’s decisions that further tightening was the way to go in dealing with a racing inflationary pressure confronting economy. To rein in double digit inflation, which perched at 20.5 per cent as of August, analysts reasoned that further tightening was the only option before the CBN. In the last couple of months, inflationary pressure has taken shine off economies both at the global and local level.

The subsisting war between Russia and Ukraine, without doubt, is at the root of high energy cost and food inflation being felt across globe. This is in addition to other challenges such as declining global trade, impact of COVID-19, which exerted pressure on inflation across globe.

Reflecting on the above factors, and other pertinent ones as it concerns Nigeria’s economy, with forth coming 2023 general elections in mind, MPC members were guided by it which formed thrust of the policy meeting. All 12 committee members in attendance unanimously agreed on delibitating impact of inflationary pressure on the economy. As CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said, “the Committee noted the continued uptrend in inflation for the seven consecutive months, with headline inflation (year-on-year) rising to 20.52 per cent in August 2022, from 19.64 per cent in July.

Both the food and core components rose to 23.12 and 17.20 per cent in August 2022, from 22.02 and 16.26 per cent in July 2022, respectively. “The hike in energy prices, such as rising price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), hike in electricity tariff, as well as the perennial scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) contributed significantly tothe building of expectations, thus pushing up the cost of transportation and production.” Other contributory factors, Emefiele noted, were broad-based insecurity across the country, which he said continue to dampen production activities; legacy structural factors such as the inadequate state of critical infrastruc-ture; high cost of importation of essential grains, such as wheat; and increased demand for money associated with the forthcoming electoral campaign season.

“The ongoing monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve Bank is also putting upward pressure on local currencies across the world, with pass-through to domestic prices, as investors exit these economies to seek higher yields in US dollar denominated fixed income securities,” he said.

Nigeria is in transition period. Activities for 2023 general elections have significantly heightened with political flag bearers of various political parties’ crises crossing the country with campaigns. As part of the feature of every electioneering process in Nigeria, huge funds are going to be released into circulation.

Injection of massive cash into circulation as always the pattern with every previous election can’t be ruled out. Injection of uncontrollable cash will spike further inflationary pressure in an economy already battling double digit inflation figure. CBN and its egg heads won’t stand at akimbo to allow economy go further into slope down.

Director of Monetary Policy department of CBN, Dr Hassan Mahmud, at a technical session with the media, where he and his other Director colleagues offered insight into what informed MPC’ decisions, explained that the apex bank raised the monetary policy rate because it was necessary to rein in inflation, protect the capital market; and other sectors of the economy which had global exposures. He said the concerns around inflation also propelled the apex bank to raise the cash reserve ratio, noting that it would not be in the interest of Nigeria for the interest rate to be far below the inflation.rate.

Economic safety as determinant factor Twelve MPC members thoughtfully examined the pros and cons of every scenario – globally and local especially, as it relates to uptick inflation; forthcoming 2023 general elections and other domestic variables such as the bank’s massive interventions which are yielding maximum results etc. Emefiele said: “At this meeting the focus of the MPC was on the aggressive acceleration of inflation globally and how this had begun to retard growth in both advanced and emerging market.economies. “Members noted that though the global economy was progressively weakening due to.the various headwinds confronting the recovery.

In Nigeria, output growth had been sustained as a result of the combination of development finance interventions by the bank and fiscal stimulus by the Federal Government. “Members noted that in the last to three years, the CBN has injected over N9 trillion into the economy, in addition to offering 2- year moratorium for 10-year long-term loan facilities.

The Committee believes that these interventions have significantly helped engendered growth. “As regards a hold decision, this would mean a continuous deterioration in real earnings of fixed income earners and the livelihood of middle- and lowincome households,” he said “MPC noted that a tight policy stance would help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes, which is already reflecting in the slowing growth rate of money supply in the economy. It also felt that an aggressive rate hike would slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate the naira,” he added.

Experts’ perspective

Experts weighed in with distilled opinions on the CBN’s hiking of MPR and CRR; and what to expect as impacts with regards to the economy and inflation. Uche Uwaleke, professor of capital market, said: “I think the decision by the MPC to further tighten monetary policy is justified by the need to tame inflationary and forex pressures and possibly stem capital outflows on account of the hike in policy rates in developed economies especially in the US and UK. “The primary mandate of the CBN is to maintain price stability.” Continuing, Uwaleke said: “But, it has grave implications for cost of capital for.

firms, cost of borrowing by the government, stock market performance and output growth in.general. It may also affect the asset quality of banks as they reprise their loans in response to the hike in MPR.” Speaking to the inherent danger likely to face Nigeria economy should political class deploy huge cash into prosecuting forth coming general elections, professor of economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Sherrifdeen Tella, said it might be dire consequences for the country.

A cording him, “if it is foreign currency, the economy will be awash with a lot of foreign currencies which on the one hand is good. But on the other hand, it is bad because it will cause a lot of inflation. It will further depreciate the naira because people will start changing the foreign currencies to naira thatthey can spend, and that will cause a further depreciation of the naira.

“That will result in a higher level of inflation because of the fact that it will lead to a higher cost of production.” He added that the picture he painted was likely scenario, as according to him, Nigerian politicians were not likely to obey the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. Prof Usman Muttaka of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, raised a similar alarm. According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee might respond to the rising inflation by raising the benchmark interest rate, following which politicians might leave the economy with excess liquidity. In his independence anniversary celebration address to the nation, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, expressed confidence that CBN’ adjustment of rates would curb core inflation. “This is evidenced by the recent Monetary Policy Committee decision to maintain all parameters, especially interest rates and marginally increased the monetary policy rate (MPR) from 14 per cent to 15.5 per cent and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 27.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent,” Buhari said. “It is projected that this would further insulate our economy from over exposure to uncertainties at the international market by restraining growth in core inflation,” he added.

Last line

Given the proneness of Nigerian economy to inflation pressure, driven largely by external and local influences, and considering the heavy injection of liquid cash to be deployed into circulation by political class in forth coming election, MPC’s decision is justified and well in order.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...