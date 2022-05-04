Taming market infractions with sanctions

Adherence to corporate governance is one of the key post-listing requirements firms are expected to adhere to in order to boost investor confidence. CHRIS UGWU writes

Financial reporting is important for any company quoted on the floor of exchanges world over because investors, as well as regulators, rely on the financial statements to take investment and other serious decisions.

This is because investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying, but rather take investment decision based on information about the companies that are issuing those shares and stocks. Having so much conviction and confidence in the information received from quoted companies, coupled with investment advice from their stockbrokers and financial advisers, investors stake their funds in shares.

Hence, the importance of information to the market cannot be overemphasised as stock exchanges world over set listing and postlisting requirements for companies seeking quotation.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is not an exception. In a bid to stem the tide of corporate governance lapses in quoted companies, there are listing and post-listing requirements issued by the NGX and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be met by those companies.

One of the major standard requirements include regular dissemination of information about the financial performances and any changes that can affect their operations.

Unfortunately, some quoted companies have not been adhering to this corporate governance ethics, thereby keeping investors in trance about their financial health, which had led many investors to take wrong investment position by investing in moribund companies.

However, the exchange, in keeping to its regulatory role, recently wielded the big stick by sanctioning some dealing members and directors for various market infractions. The suspension of the companies, which also showed the weak adherence to sound corporate governance, was part of NGX’s drive to sanitise operations in the equities market and further ensure investor confidence.

Dealing clerks, directors sanctioned

Based on the latest list of blacklisted persons published under the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) BrokerTrax section, NGX sanctioned eight dealing clerks and 13 directors of various dealing firms in 2021.

In an effort to improve investor confidence in the market, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) commenced a strong campaign against market infraction by its trading licence holders by introducing a compliance report, BrokerTraX.

It will be recalled that similar actions were taken in previous years by NGX as 22 dealing clerks and thirteen other approved persons were sanctioned between 2012 and 2018. From the review of the aggre- gate list of sanctions up to 2021, the first part of the list comprises of 30 dealing clerks, while the second part of the list comprises of 26 other approved persons. The third part, which is on other blacklisted staff of trading license holders, comprises of three staff only.

Breakdown of sanctions

According to report, three staff were blacklisted by the Exchange for unauthorised transfer and sales of clients’ shares and misconduct. Three other approved persons were blacklisted by the Exchange for unauthorised sales of clients’ shares, fraudulent activites and misconduct.

Seven other approved persons were blacklisted and suspended by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a period of five years from engaging in capital market activities and banned from holding directorship positions in any public company in Nigeria.

Thirteen other approved persons were blacklisted and banned by the Securities and Exchange Commission from all capital market activities for 10 years effective March 2021. Three other persons were blacklisted and suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission from all capital market activities for three months effective November 2020.

Sixteen dealing clerks were blacklisted by the Exchange for misappropriation of clients funds, unauthorised sales of clients shares and unprofessional misconduct.

One dealing clerk was banned for life from engaging in capital market activities and from holding directorship position in any public company in Nigeria by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) with two other dealing clerks also banned for life. Eight dealing clerks were banned by the Securities and Exchange Commission from all capital market activities for ten years effective March 2021.

One dealing clerk was suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission from all capital market activities for three (3) months effective November 2020; and one dealing clerk has his membership with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) withdrawn.

It is expected that these actions by the market self-regulator will go a long way in restoring confidence in the professionalism expected of market operators trading in the NGX Exchange.

Commitment to zero tolerance

NGX, in an effort to achieve a world class capital market, has reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations. This is on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Mr. Oscar Onyema, had said recently that the exchange will sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies violations to help boost the confidence in the market.

Onyema noted the exchange intendes to develop a larger footprint on the African continent and, ultimately, targeting emerging market status, adding that it was the reason why it is very much in support of the WACMI efforts and similar programs. He noted that the improved regulatory environment and performance of quoted companies from 2012 till date had positively impacted on stock market prices and overall market indices.

Shareholders’ view

Market watchers agree that the sanction for non-compliance with the rules of listing on NGX is a welcome development, as it will lead to more appropriate pricing of securities. More quoted entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis.

The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, while reacting to the development, said the action of NGX would boost investor confidence in the market because it is sending a signal that the NGX’s management understands the need for investors to get companies’ financial reports as at when due.

Eze said the sanctions were ways, which the Exchange is using to tell the investing public that they really want to revive confidence in the market. He added that investors needed to take informed decisions before choosing which stock to buy and this can only be achieved if there is adherence of good corporate governance by the quoted companies.

According to the founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir. Sunny Nwosu, going by what the exchange said, those involved deserved to be sanctioned. Nwosu noted that the affected companies and persons supposed to have ensured that they met the requirements as such would help shareholders to understand their financial health for investment decisions.

“It is not a new thing and it does not come to us as a surprise. We have constantly written to the exchange and raised the issue at annual general meetings that there is need to know the status of these companies to enable us take investment position,” he noted.

Alao, the President, Progressive Shareholders Association, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said it was better for Nigerians to have a few companies that are ready to play by the rules than to have all the companies in the world who are not ready to satisfy post-listing requirements.

Okezie said that placing the companies on suspension for non-compliance with the rules of listing on NGX was a welcome development, as it will lead to more appropriate pricing of securities. He said more entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis, adding that investor confidence in the regulatory capacity of NGX and the market would be enhanced.

A founding member of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association and one of the leading shareholder activists, Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, said penalising erring companies was a signal that it is no longer business as usual.

“The action is great and it shows that the new NGX management is alive to its responsibilities. Besides, it is a signal to the companies in particular and the capital market in general that it is no longer business as usual.

We must always abide by the rules,” he said. He noted that the sanction would make the companies sit up and post their results as and when due, thereby providing investors, analyst and stockbrokers the platform to predict the real value of the companies.

Last line

A developed capital market is a world class capital market and such market is one that engenders investor confidence, has breadth and depth in terms of product offerings, characterised by market integrity, sound regulatory framework, a strong and transparent disclosure and accountability regime, fosters good corporate governance and is fair, robust and efficient market place.

Hence, there is the need for regulators to tighten the noose on market infractions and other miscellaneous capital market crimes.

