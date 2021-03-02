Taming unrepentant traffic violators

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has identified flagrant disobedience to traffic rules and regulations as one of its biggest challenges and has launched a new body to tackle it. CALEB ONWE reports

The flagrant violation of traffic rules, including beating the traffic lights installed at various road intersections in Abuja, is giving the FCTA some sleepless nights. The situation is said to be contributing significantly to the frequent road crashes, resulting in the over flooding of emergency units in different hospitals in the city. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mallam Muhammad Bello, recently cried out that hospitals within the nation’s capital were being overstretched, as more and more road traffic accidents are recorded at the emergency wards of hospitals on daily basis. Bello, who launched a new body known as the Ministerial Action Against Traffic Violation, described it as a child of necessity, born to inculcate civility into motorists and other road users. He said traffic violations by motorists and other users have reached a worrisome dimension and the new traffic management body, will restore sanity on the roads across the city. The new initiative was flagged off at a brief ceremony held at a major traffic intersection of Ahmadu Bello Way by Ralph Shodeinde Street in the Central Business District of Abuja. During the event, Bello reminded residents that the traffic lights and other road markings were intended to safeguard the lives of road users and ensure smooth and efficient flow of traffic.

In his words: “As the city of Abuja continues to grow, we have noticed so many people coming into the city from areas where there are no traffic lights. They don’t seem to understand the difference between green, amber and red and don’t seem to understand also that the moment you violate these simple three coloured lights, you are putting your life and the life of the other person in danger.

We have sadly seen instances where lives have been lost at intersections like this one. “So, this is something that has been of great concern to me and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Commissioner of Police and the people in our health facilities because each time there is an accident, our system gets overstretched.

“All agencies have agreed to key into the system of making sure that every road user follows what you see at intersections, whether they are Zebra Crossings or whether they are traffic lights. “I’m very happy with the support of the men and women of the FRSC, the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) and the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

Their actions will involve prosecution of offenders and impoundment of vehicles because the life of every citizen of Abuja matters to all of us.”

Inside Abuja gathered that the new Ministerial committee consists of officers drawn from the Department of Road Traffic Services of FCT, FRSC, the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other relevant agencies.

It was also learnt that traffic offenders may be traced to their homes and offices with fines and other punishments that have been introduced. Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboyemi Oyeyemi, who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Kayode Fanola, assured the FCTA of the commitment of the FRSC in ensuring the success of the ministerial taskforce.

He also called for the setting up of mobile court to try violators of traffic rules. Fanola also commended the efforts of the FCT Minister in guaranteeing safety on FCT roads, saying the presence of the minister at the event was a demonstration of his commitment to road safety.

“This is the first time I’m seeing a Minister coming physically to stand on the road to lay emphasis on his commitment to ensure that Abuja residents, road users use the road safely and that he is going to give the much needed political support, political will to ensure that the agents are able to do their work,” Fanola said.

However, Inside Abuja observed that residents appear more worried about lack of consistency in enforcement of the traffic rules than the fanfare associated with the launch of the new programme. Some residents also stated that most of the traffic rule breakers, were military personnel and other uniformed officers of the various security agencies.

It was learnt that enforcement of traffic rules in Abuja, like other cities, is a Herculean task, because those charged with its enforcement, are the worse culprits. Recently, one of the key persons in traffic management in FCT, Mr Ikharo Attah muted the idea of involving Military Police officers in traffic management.

He said they may not direct traffic, but involved in arresting those uniformed personnel who are the main culprits in traffic violation. Inside Abuja learnt the new measure was necessitated by a recent incident, when a Nigerian Army General reportedly pulled his gun at an FRSC officer who had flagged him down for driving against the traffic along the Nyanya-Mararaba Expressway. Attah also noted that the team will be committed to implementing the FCT minister’s newly approved policy of “name and shame” for traffic offenders irrespective of their status.

“We are collaborating with the Military Police who would assist in meting out appropriate sanctions on erring military personnel. We have the problem of roadside trading which we have almost successfully tackled. The other problem now which I know that the DPO of Karu and the DPO of Nyanya as well as the Kugbo and Karu component of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS are battling, is the issue of those going against traffic – the one way drivers.

We have agreed among us that they are largely done by uniform personnel. We are not disputing that. “On the first day our operation commenced in Nyanya, some officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) beat up the DPO of Karu for telling them not to park on the road.

They came down from their bus, attacked him, tore his clothes because they felt they were Correctional Service personnel and were wearing uniforms. Subsequently, the DPO Karu and the FRSC have been battling both police and military personnel on the slope to the point that the Commissioner of Police and some senior officers had to go there in person to ensure enforcement.

“When we had a problem at Kugbo, we had a very rough encounter with some uniformed personnel. We were there when the Corps Marshall of the FRSC arrived at the scene to monitor his men and a General in the Nigerian Army brought out a gun to threaten a road safety official that he would shoot him, and the Corps Marshall had to advise that the road safety official looked at safety first. “But we are pushing hard.

The beauty of it is that we are getting the military police, Col. Madaki and his men who can punish their own and we know that is going to help us greatly.

“There was a day the DPO Nyanya had to stop an AIG and the people there were jumping up. They were so sure that he would lose his job that day, but along the line the AIG had to turn back.

That very day, the CP was on the hill at Kugbo with the DRTS Director and FRSC Sector Commander, stopping and turning Generals back from taking one way. Law enforcement officers are paid to maintain the law and not to break the law. It is not right because they are putting their own colleagues on the field under pressure.

Next time when they take one way and block the road, we will abandon the roads for them and call their superiors to come and meet them on the road

