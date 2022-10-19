News

Tank Farm: New terminal to check N140bn loss to gridlock

The Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, Dr Peter Mbah, on Tuesday said the perennial gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Wharf Road will ease with the expected inauguration of Pinnacle Lekki Petroleum Products Terminal by President Muhammadu Buhari this Saturday.

 

He explained that the terminal was built by the company at the cost of over $1 billion at the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos State.

 

Mbah described the terminal as an ultra-modern purpose-builtproductintake, storage and offtake facility conceptualised to revolutionise the Nigerian downstream oil and gas industry by enabling the direct delivery of petroleum products from large vessels, which would otherwise have been unable to berth anywhere on Nigerian coastline.

 

This, according to him, hasin effect improvedthe efficiency of the Nigerian downstream industry by eliminating the need for expensive vessel lightering, reducing the incidence of demurrage for visiting mother vessels, and reducing the typical outturn losses which typically occur during lightering operations among others.

He stated that all of these had resulted in significant savings for vessels berthing at the terminal as opposed to berthing at any of the other mooring facilities in the Lagos area.

He lamented the economic, business and social losses of the gridlock to Nigeria, businessmenand otherusers of the Apapa roads, adding that with the commissioning of the terminal at Lekki Free Zone, asubstantialnumberof trucks that have been loading petroleum products at Apapa Wharf would now be going to Lekki Free Zone.

 

