Tank farm operators hijack fishing terminal

Importers spend N879.6bn on fish

Realisation of plans by the Federal Government to end fish importation by 2022 is in doubt as some “powerful people” have converted the fishing terminal at Kirikiri to tank farms. It was learnt that due to lack of terminal for trawler operators, the country has spent N879.6 billion ($1.8 billion) on fish importation between 2019 and 2020. The country’s imports in 2019 was $1.03 billion, while $765 million was spent in 2020 on the importation of atlantic mackerel, horse mackerel, herring, croakers and other species because of the collapse of the local fishing companies. A former Chairman of Nigeria Fishing Trawler Owners Association (NIFTOA), Mrs Margret Orakwusi, said that poor regulation is one of the challenges killing the country’s fishing sector. She also identified poor infrastructure, security issues and sabotage as among the challenges facing fishing business in the country.

Orakwusi explained in LaSunday gos that the operating environment for those into fishing business in the country was very harsh, describing the fishing business as having the potential of creating huge employment pportunities. She recalled a time industrial fishing was the second in foreign exchange earnings in the non-oil sector in the country.

Orakwusi stressed the country had always remained one of the countries that produced one of the best seafood as against what is being imported into the country now. According to her, “we don’t know what eventually played out till we started seeing tank farms being erected by powerful people” in this country. As far as I’m concerned, these powerful people are saboteurs of the general public. “A dedicated terminal that will serve the interest of everybody, grow the fishing industry, accommodate all aspects of everything needed to make the fishing business easy like carpentry, mechanic, fire service, rope repair etc.

was turned into something else. These are some of the things I believe have made the fishing business very cumbersome.” The former president noted that her association had approached government to develop the infrastructure for fishing, which it responded to with the establishment of a dedicated fishing terminal as is the case in other countries.

But she regretted that the fishing terminal had been taken over with the sprawling presence of tank farms, adding that this was part of the reasons why fishing business has become cumbersome and the cost of fish in Nigeria gone up. According to her, the association approached government and cried that any serious-minded country that wants to develop its infrastructure should go into fishing. “So, we proposed fishing terminal; a terminal for fishing produce. So what that means is that for anyone that wants to go into fishing, what that person needs to do is to buy a vessel and every other service is being provided at the terminal. It’ll be a case of pay as you go.

“Unlike what some of us are experiencing, we buy our trawlers, we pay for jetties, we provide our mechanical and carpentry workshop, fuel dump, cold room, fire service etc. All these are too much for an investor. “You see the reasons the cost of going into fishing business is high; how many investor can afford all these in this present economy?” Orakwusi said that government in its wisdom dedicated a place in Kikrikiri to serve as fishing terminals like other countries who are seriously into fishing had terminals. Also, she identified the issue of insecurity on the waterways, adding that pirate attacks on fishing trawlers were among the issues.

Orakwusi added that such attacks forced many to relocate to safer places, a development that affected the business in Nigeria, sayingthat those who have remained to do the business in the country were mainly doing so for the purpose of patriotism. She said: “Another thing is piracy attacks. We were the first to experience a piracy attack in Nigeria, and when it happened we cried out but we were not taken seriously. But it’s easy to understand that because it’s a new form of incidence happening on the water. We have suffered losses such as human lives, equipment and vessels among others.

“This kidnappings that is all over the news started from the seas because our people were usually taken, ransom demanded. We cried but nothing happened and it has really affected the numbers of fish trawlers and fishing companies we have in the country because most them have relocated to a safe environment and you should also know that most people who were fishing in the country are expatriates so the capital flight is a different thing. “Though coming late, it cheers us up and gives us that confidence that we can now go back to the sea with full force.

Remember this problem has been there for many years so we need to appreciate the efforts made so far and encourage them and as stakeholders, we should contribute our quota and be able to advise them when things are not working. “So, I call on the traditional rulers especially those of them in the riverine areas and where these pirates take off from to provide the right intelligence. When they were kidnapping our people, they were being kept in comfortable camps. The traditional rulers should wake up to their responsibilities and help this nation to succeed in the deep blue project.”

