Tanker crushes five school pupils to death in Ebonyi

*Mob lynch fleeing driver, conductor

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A water tanker has crushed five school children to death in Oshiri, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The five school children are pupils of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri.

The tragedy, which happened on Tuesday, occurred at Onu Nworie Egu Oshiri while the water tanker allegedly belongs to a private firm in the area.

The school children were identified as Davis Nworie 6 years, Prosper Ogudu, 7 years, Tochukwu Nwankwo six years, Ada Igwe female seven years and little Peace Ifeanyichukwu three years. They were returning from school when the tragedy occurred. The pupils were from Amaokpara village in Oshiri community.

It was alleged that the driver of the tanker refused to stop after crushing the pupils, promoting angry youths of the community to chase after him.

The youths finally caught him at the nearby Onicha Igboeze community and lynched both the driver and his conductor.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident and said the children were confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital where they were rushed to.

She said the body of the driver and his conductor were recovered and deposited at Onicha General Hospital but no member of their families have come to the station since the tragedy.

“Yesterday through a distress call the DPO of Onicha was contacted that an accident happened killing five school children and angry youths attacked the driver and killed him.

“The driver, Ewa Innocent, is from Ameka Ikwo while the conductor, Ojim Danis of Agharazo, Iyiemgu Izzi, are lying in the mortuary,” she said.

She urged drivers to drive with care as the ember months get to the peak.

Like this: Like Loading...