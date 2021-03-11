Metro & Crime

Tanker drivers protest colleagues' murder, block Benin-Lagos Expressway

Articulated tanker drivers yesterday blocked the ever-busy Benin- Lagos Expressway at Ofosu in Edo State over the death of two of their colleagues in the hands of suspected Fulani herdsmen. The gunmen robbed and killed the two drivers and made away with an undisclosed amount of money from the victims. Angered by incessant attacks and robberies on drivers on Benin-Lagos Expressway, the tanker drivers blocked the road and refused all entreaties to vacate the road. A witness said this caused a gridlock. At press time, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Philip Ogbadu, could not be reached for comments. But another witness said the drivers insisted that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State must address them before they could vacate the road.

