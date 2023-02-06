Metro & Crime

Tanker explodes in Ondo

A tanker discharging fuel at Optimal Petrol station in Ondo State has exploded.

The tanker was razed and the filling station torched.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Solomon, told newsmen that it was the pressure that exploded and fire erupted.

Residents around the area panicked and started packing out their belongings.

But the prompt arrival of men of the Federal Fire Service and Ondo State Fire Service helped put out the fire.

It was learnt the owner just purchased the tanker, which was on its first trip to discharge petrol.

 

