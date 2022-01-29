Tanker explodes, razes shops, buildings in Onitsha

Hell was let loose in Onitsha, Anambra State as fire explosion raised hundreds of shops and a commercial bank in the area on Friday when a petrol tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sparked fire at the popular Upper Iweka junction of the commercial city. The incident occurred at about 8:30am at the shoe maker site .The inferno left hundreds of shops and residential buildings touched, and goods worth millions of naira were reduced to dust. Eye witness accounts said that the incident was caused by the articulated truck, which broke down at the bad portion of the busy Onitsha-Owerri expressway When our correspondent visited, there was traffic gridlock along the highway as fire service men; both from Anambra and Delta states battled the raging fire.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident. He said, “Information revealed that the cause of the fire is a tanker carrying PMS that crashed by Obodoukwu junction along Onitsha river Owerri road. He however said that the situation had been brought under control as both the police, fire fighting men, members of the FRSC and other paramilitary agencies had cordoned off the area to ensure that hoodlums didn’t cash in on the opportunity to loot. Speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident, the President of Ogbaru Relief Market, Chief Ndubisi Ochiogu thanked the traders, who despite the absence of the fire fighting men at the initial stage, battled the fire from spreading beyond control.

