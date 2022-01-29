News

Tanker explodes, razes shops, buildings in Onitsha

Hell was let loose in Onitsha, Anambra State as fire explosion raised hundreds of shops and a commercial bank in the area on Friday when a petrol tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sparked fire at the popular Upper Iweka junction of the commercial city. The incident occurred at about 8:30am at the shoe maker site .The inferno left hundreds of shops and residential buildings touched, and goods worth millions of naira were reduced to dust. Eye witness accounts said that the incident was caused by the articulated truck, which broke down at the bad portion of the busy Onitsha-Owerri expressway When our correspondent visited, there was traffic gridlock along the highway as fire service men; both from Anambra and Delta states battled the raging fire.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident. He said, “Information revealed that the cause of the fire is a tanker carrying PMS that crashed by Obodoukwu junction along Onitsha river Owerri road. He however said that the situation had been brought under control as both the police, fire fighting men, members of the FRSC and other paramilitary agencies had cordoned off the area to ensure that hoodlums didn’t cash in on the opportunity to loot. Speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident, the President of Ogbaru Relief Market, Chief Ndubisi Ochiogu thanked the traders, who despite the absence of the fire fighting men at the initial stage, battled the fire from spreading beyond control.

 

News

AFAN lauds Buhari on new Agric Minister’s appointment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigerian farmers, under the auspice of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar as Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, pledging to work in harmony with him to achieve every success in his new job. In a press statement made available to […]
News

Chinese virologist claims China’s govt ‘intentionally’ released COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world, a top virologist and whistleblower told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday. Carlson specifically asked Dr. Li-Meng Yan whether she believed the Chinese Communist Party released the virus “on purpose.” “Yes, of course, it’s intentionally,” she responded on “Tucker […]
News Top Stories

Counter Insurgency: 1,182 soldiers held in Maiduguri custodial centre

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A total of 1,182 soldiers, including those of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) are currently being held at the Maiduguri maximum security custodial centre in Borno State over offences bordering on alleged disobedience to service rule and lawful orders, and other sundry cases. A breakdown of the number shows that 1,170 of the alleged offenders are […]

